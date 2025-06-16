Industry experts inspire hairdressing students at guest artist event

Trainee hairdressers came together to learn from stylists and educators Paul Corbett and Rich Windle, who showcased advanced cutting and styling techniques to the eager audience.

Paul, director of advanced education at Francesco Hair Salons and a cutting specialist, teamed up with Rich, creative education lead at Wella Professionals and a feather blade expert, to deliver a series of live demonstrations.

Using mannequin heads and real-life models – Revive customer Lauren Whyte and travel and tourism students Keeley Redman and Lily Nix – they exhibited techniques including deep point cutting, razor cutting and invisible layering, all designed to create soft, personalised haircuts that flattered each client’s unique features.

The event was attended by around 30 students from Level 2 and 3 hairdressing courses, adult learners, and apprentices, and was organised in partnership with Wella.

It revealed not just the technical expertise required in modern hairdressing but also the passion and commitment that fuels careers in the industry, drawing on professional insights from many years of experience.

Paul, who started in the profession almost 25 years ago and is based in Stafford, said: “Rich and I had a wonderful time interacting with the students and tutors. Everybody asked great questions and seemed keen on the work we were able to demonstrate.

“I feel it’s important to pass on the knowledge and experience that’s helped me to grow – not just as a hairdresser but as a person.

“As professionals, we all have a responsibility to inspire future talent. We want other people to enjoy the industry just as much as we do, and as hairdressers they will also benefit their clients through the stories that we’re able to share.”

Having worked in the industry since 1981, Rich echoed this sentiment, adding: “It was a great day and such a superb opportunity to pass on what I’ve learned – and continue to learn – to help prepare students for their journey into hairdressing.”

Manchester-based Rich also stressed the importance of building solid foundational skills.

He said: “The industry has changed a lot, and while creativity is now front and centre, it’s crucial that students master the basics.

“I have a big respect for colleges and the opportunities they provide – my advice to students is make the most of them, talk to the right people, hone your skills and then build on them.

“After all, they're the ones who are going to be implementing the trends and the technical ideas of the future.”

Praising the event – which followed a similar demonstration by the pair last year – the college’s teaching head of the hair and beauty department, Suzanne Szepeta, said: “We were delighted to welcome back Paul and Rich, who are amazing guest artists. They inspired both students and staff, not only with their extensive hairdressing skills and knowledge but also with their industry expertise, particularly around current trends.

“Everybody was captivated by the advanced skills and techniques used to produce bespoke and personalised cuts and styling. We hope to continue to develop our relationship with Wella and Rich and Paul, and look forward to welcoming them back again next year."

Adult learner Chelsea Buckley, studying the Level 2 Intermediate Certificate in Ladies Hairdressing, insisted the event had a lasting impact. She said: “I found it very informative and enjoyable. I gained more knowledge to take into the industry, particularly around products and cutting techniques, along with things that Rich and Paul have picked up over the years.

“I enjoyed learning how to approach the French bob and new layering techniques. This was the first event I’ve attended and I’ll definitely be looking out for more.”

The college’s Revive salon is part of an elite group of educational establishments in the UK and Ireland to hold Wella Hub of Excellence status, awarded to a select number of institutions that are achieving standards worthy of recognition, highlighting the links between industry and education.

1 . Contributed Lauren was delighted with her French bob, expertly created by Paul. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Revive customer Lauren Whyte had a consultation with Paul before having her hair cut and styled. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Paul and Rich delivered a series of live demonstrations in the college’s Revive salon. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The duo showcased advanced cutting and styling techniques to the eager audience. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales