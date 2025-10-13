Improved safety for Notts care home residents thanks to trailblazing NHS project

A pioneering initiative hosted by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is setting a new benchmark for managing falls and improving safety and wellbeing of care home residents.

The ‘falls prevention and management support to care homes project’, developed through a 12-month fellowship funded by the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), delivered transformative results in reducing falls, improving outcomes for residents, and empowering the care home workforce. This project has attracted national attention for its innovative, compassionate approach. The impacts and success of the project have led to it being scaled up and offered on an ongoing basis to support selected care homes across the Nottinghamshire area.

People in care homes are three times more likely to fall than those of similar age and health living in their own home. Falls are one of the greatest reasons for ambulance call outs to care homes. Hospital admissions are also significant - between May 2002 and March 2023 there were 511 admissions related to falls across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. The Multiprofessional Falls in Care Homes Fellowship was launched by the ICB as a pilot from Jan 24 – Jan 25. This was hosted by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust with an aim to improve falls prevention, post falls management and ultimately reduce falls.

Pictured L to R: Jane Balmbra, Falls Clinical Lead Occupational Therapist, Victoria Place, Clinical Lead in Falls and Frailty and Physiotherapist, Lindsey Adams, Clinical Lead in Falls and Frailty and Physiotherapist and Kelly Brandon, Senior Physiotherapist.

Over the course of 12 months, the pilot worked intensively with 10 care homes across the city and county and the results have been remarkable - hospital admissions related to falls dropped by 19% and ambulance service utilisation fell by 22%. Not only does this reduce the trauma for residents by preventing falls and hospital admissions but it could also save money if replicated in other care homes. Crucially, none of the participating homes returned to the top 10 for falls rates six months after the intervention – further demonstrating both effectiveness and sustainability.

Alice Kilby, Consultant Therapist for Falls Prevention and Management at Notts Healthcare said, “Those involved in the project are rightly proud not only of what has been achieved, but also of how it has been achieved. Victoria’s collaborative approach, her commitment to empowering others with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need, and her use of evidence-based falls prevention have made a real difference for some of the most frail members of our community. A huge thank you goes to the care homes who took part in this work – these results would not have been possible without their dedication. We are now excited to see the positive impact this approach will have as it is rolled out more widely.”

On the 15 September 2025 this focused support became business as usual to selected county care homes. Like the pilot scheme, homes were selected based on data which showed the demands from falls on urgent care services. Community physiotherapists and occupational therapists working within adult community therapy services are offering support to 12 care homes over a nine-month period, replicating interventions realised within the fellowship year.

The focused falls support offer to care homes is holistic and includes evidence based intervention. Care home staff are supported through tailored training using the evidenced-based falls methodology. Informal coaching and education in areas such as dementia, frailty and nutrition are also provided. Embedding Falls Safety Huddles and one-to-one mentoring is also key to creating a culture of learning and reflection, while resident reviews and proactive case finding ensures timely and personalised care.

As part of the support offer, clinicians will be delivering the nationally recognised Action Falls programme which has been shown to reduce falls in care homes by up to 43%, and Nottinghamshire Healthcare is proud to be among the first to embed this approach outside of research conditions. As part of the falls support offer, clinicians will integrate this methodology into routine practice - bringing proven, research-backed tools directly into the hands of care home staff and helping to create safer environments for residents across the county.

The programme’s philosophy of “treating the home to treat the resident” is proving a powerful driver of change. The model looks to upskill and empower the care home colleagues to work in true collaboration to improve outcomes for residents as well as the wider health and social care system.

By improving falls prevention and response, residents are now more likely to remain in the place they call home. This not only reduces the trauma and disruption associated with hospital admissions, but also supports dignity, comfort and continuity of care.

The pilot outcomes have already been showcased by NHS England at the East Midlands Frailty Senate and East Midlands UEC Board, and a research paper led by Nottingham University is currently in development. The staff involved in the programme are being offered opportunities to lead future research, attend national webinars and contribute to wider system transformation.

Ifti Majid, Chief Executive of Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, added: "This programme is a shining example of what can be achieved when we work collaboratively across systems, listen to the voices of care home staff, and invest in compassionate, evidence-based support. The impact on residents, staff and the wider system has been profound, and we are proud to be leading the way in this vital area of care."

The falls support offer is not just a project - it’s a movement. It reflects our commitment to the NHS Long Term Plan’s vision for prevention, personalised care and workforce development. We are incredibly proud to be one of the first Trust’s in the UK to deliver this kind of intervention, and we look forward to seeing its legacy grow across the country."

Maria Principe, Director of Delivery and Operations at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB said: “This is an excellent example of how we are using data and targeted interventions to help prevent people from needing hospital care. By taking this preventative approach, the greatest benefit is to the care residents who are less likely to experience a fall. But this also has a positive impact on our urgent care services by reducing pressure on them. We are looking forward to seeing ongoing positive results.”

Sallyanne Wilson, Head of Service for the Notts Healthcare South Nottinghamshire Community Therapy and Discharge to Access, said, “The outcomes of the Falls Fellowship have been truly outstanding, and it was clear from the beginning that this work needed to continue. Our community therapy teams have worked collaboratively to embed this high-impact approach into our core offer, allowing us to support those residents most at risk in a meaningful and proactive way. Leading such an innovative and passionate group of staff has been a remarkable experience. We’ve moved from concept to delivery in an incredibly short space of time, and we’re proud of what we’re about to embark on. This programme has the power to change lives - ensuring residents can remain in the care home environments they know and trust, rather than being transferred to hospital unnecessarily.”

As we mark AHPs Day 2025, this programme stands as a testament to the power of Allied Health Professionals to lead change, improve lives and shape the future of care. Their leadership, compassion and innovation continue to drive progress in some of the most challenging and important areas of health and social care.