Immediate Justice sees over 700 offenders repair harm across Nottinghamshire

More than 700 people have taken part in Nottinghamshire’s pioneering Immediate Justice scheme since it launched in January 2024 – with the vast majority completing reparation work that directly benefits the communities they offended in.

The programme, initially funded through the Home Office’s AntiSocial Behaviour Action Plan and delivered by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, gives low-level offenders the chance to take immediate responsibility for their actions by completing community-based activity such as litter picking, graffiti removal, and site clean-ups.

The types of offences most commonly referred into the programme include shop theft, drug possession, criminal damage, and public order offences.

Referrals have come from a range of pathways, including Conditional Cautions (56%) and Community Resolutions (27%), with a growing number of youth referrals thanks to strong partnership links with local authorities.

Immediate Justice Offenders cleaning up a local park.

Placements have taken place across the city and county including in Mansfield, Gedling and Hyson Green.

A recent comparison study has also shown the power of Immediate Justice to reduce reoffending, with service users 22.5% less likely to commit further crimes compared to those who received traditional out-of-court disposals in 2023.

Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden said: “Immediate Justice is doing exactly what it set out to do – delivering fast, visible consequences for antisocial behaviour while also repairing harm and restoring pride in our public spaces.

“The work completed across Nottinghamshire so far is truly impressive, and I’m particularly encouraged by the lower reoffending rates we’re already seeing.

“This scheme is not only about holding people to account – it’s about giving them a chance to do something positive and contribute to the communities they’ve affected and give the public trust and confidence that offenders are dealt with swiftly and effectively.”

One of the most recent examples of Immediate Justice in action took place at The Homesteads Community Centre in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, where participants repainted the entire interior of the building.

The centre, which is regularly used by elderly residents, has now been significantly improved thanks to the work carried out by service users, supported by Nottinghamshire Police and Ashfield District Council.

Elsewhere, similar reparation work has taken place in Mansfield, where service users cleaned and jet-washed the Ladybrook War Memorial and in Hyson Green and Clifton, where Immediate Justice teams supported multi-agency days of action focused on tackling antisocial behaviour and improving public spaces.

These activities not only contribute to safer and more welcoming communities, but also support the rehabilitation of those involved by providing structured, purposeful work that helps them recognise the impact of their actions.

Assistant Chief Constable Sukesh Verma said: “We’re seeing some fantastic results – not only in the number of referrals and completed projects, but in the positive feedback from communities and the offenders themselves.

“Immediate Justice is helping people understand the impact their behaviour is having on their local communities with a chance to put things right.

“The scheme is helping to prevent repeat offending. Recent data shows that traditional criminal justice approaches show a reoffending rate of 30 percent versus a 7.5 percent for Immediate Justice service users. It is therefore working in our fight against crime and making our communities safer. It is also providing good value for money.”

Steff Edwards Red Snapper Managed Services’ Contracts Manager said: We’re proud to be delivering Immediate Justice across Nottinghamshire and seeing the real, visible impact it’s having on local communities.

“Reparation work not only plays a key role in reducing antisocial behaviour, it gives individuals the opportunity to take responsibility and make a meaningful contribution. The majority of our service users tell us they feel proud after their placement and proud to give back.

“Strong partnership working with the police and local community organisations has been vital in achieving these results, ensuring placements are purposeful, impactful and rooted in local need.

To report antisocial behaviour in your neighbourhood, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or visit the web page linked below to report.

In an emergency, you should always call 999.