Immediate Justice offenders help create a wildlife haven

Offenders completing Immediate Justice

More than 40 offenders have been referred to the Immediate Justice Programme in the last year from Ashfield District Council, its Community Safety Team and Ashfield Police.

This programme sees low level offenders carry out reparation and restorative work in the communities they have impacted as a way of being held accountable for their actions.

One of the projects they have been working on is with the Hucknall Wildlife Group to transform two overgrown allotment plots into a wildlife area with a wildflower meadow and native trees. These trees will then be redistributed across the District.

The wildlife project has received recognition from BBC Radio Nottingham’s Make A Difference awards. It has had seven placements so far with the young adults creating a pond area, willow arch and clearing an area for planting.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden added:

“This is exactly what Immediate Justice is about repairing harm, rebuilding pride, and creating meaningful change. It’s fantastic to see young people getting stuck in, gaining new skills, and giving something back to their communities.

“In Ashfield, we’re seeing real results – not just cleaner and greener public spaces, but lives being turned around.

“I’m proud that through our partnership work and this investment in early intervention, we’re helping to build safer, stronger, and more connected communities.”

Charlie Edwards, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Director – Operations, said:

“This project is a perfect example of how those who have committed crimes at a low level are giving back to their community.

“The young adults taking part are also benefiting from the programme and we hope that it will lead to them making better choices in the future. This teaches them new skills while allowing them to be part of something positive.

“Programmes like this can make a real difference and is just one of the ways we are committing to seeing a safer and stronger Ashfield.”

Hannah Perkins, Chair of Hucknall Wildlife Group, said: “Hucknall Wildlife Group is about bringing the community together to support our wildlife and their habitats. We’ve had the young people come down to the wildlife garden and we’ve been supporting them with their community payback. They have done weeding and watering the plants, clearing areas and looking after the tree nursery.

“They are amazing, they just come and get on with it.

“I think they come down to the wildlife garden and a lot of them are quite nervous as they don’t know what to expect but then by the end of the session they go away and they have decompressed.

“What this programme is doing is so important because without it these young people don’t have any kind of outlet and get lost in the system. This is a perfect opportunity to take the kids in and show them something positive that they can be part of.”

Offenders have also helped to transform Jubilee Park, The Lawns, Coronation Park and St John’s Church as part of the scheme.

This programme is supported by Red Snapper Managed Services.

Christopher English, of Red Snapper, said: "RSMS is proud to support the Hucknall Wildlife Project through our Immediate Justice pathway for young people. This initiative offers those who have committed low-level offences the opportunity to make a positive contribution to their local community.

“The Hucknall Wildlife Project provides an ideal setting for outdoor, restorative work and gives participants the chance to engage with a meaningful and inspiring cause.

“A special thank you to Hannah and the team for their continued support, flexibility, and willingness to accommodate short-notice placements that create real opportunities for young people to give back."