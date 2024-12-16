'How I lost 6.5 stone with Slimming World: my journey from Royal Marine to overweight and back to health'

A more genuine smile here

I left school and joined the Royal Marines . I made the rank of Sergeant and served twelve and half years. Without saying, I was fit and healthy . I certainly wasn't over weight . As I turned fifty- seven in September 2023 . I looked back and wondered what had gone wrong. At over 19 stone, I had been in an obese BMI for many years with the weight gradually piling on as I was inactive and eating unhealthy without any thought. I didn't think I was eating excessively, I know now I wasn't, I was just eating the wrong food. I was in denial for a long time as the weight went on slowly. I made excuses for my weight gain. Ex Royal Marine, I'm OK ! I'm tall , I can get away with carrying a bit of extra weight ! I'm still doing what I want ! I'll just get larger clothes ! I just laughed along with the fat jokes. I was self conscious about my stomach, always pulling my top away from myself when i sat down and breathing in on photos. Always buying larger clothes. Even when my weight stopped me going on a roller coaster ride, because the seat belt would not fasten, it didn't stop me and make me think that I needed to lose weight.

It took a trigger for me to see sense and do something . I developed a minor stomach pain. I never go to the doctors but just 'soldier along'.However on this occasion after a couple of days I went to a walk in center. After several tests the results fortunately came back negative. The nurse did advise me to go to the doctor if I had further concerns , I did, and again was given the all clear. I was aware at the same time some friends, family and work colleagues at a similar age to me were developing or did have serious health problems. I realised I needed to do something about my health now, before falling ill and being told by a medical professional to lose weight.

My wife and daughter were attending a Slimming World group on Wednesday night and were losing weight. My daughter Faye over a stone lost in a short time period. Knowing this I told my wife that I was going with them to the next group as I needed to do something now. A Wednesday night at 19:30 group in Nuthall, was very convenient . What else would I be doing other than sitting watching TV , eating snacks and waiting for them to come home.

Would I have joined without the support and going with my family? I really don't know . I am certainly glad I did . I joined 20th December 2023, There were a few raised eyebrows that I joined the week before Christmas. I weighed 19 st 2.5 lbs. My consultant Jeanette Chawner certainly didn't raise an 'eyebrow' as she took me for my introduction in a very pleasant, relaxed , enthusiastic and informative manner. I wasn't pushed into making plans and goals. She and the group made me very welcome. I stated I would like to lose a stone. I was unsure how long this would take and if it was realistic. The week after Christmas I had lost 3.5 lbs, by the end of January 2024 I had lost over a stone ! I haven't looked back.

It's not been easy, but my family will tell you I do have a lot of self control and discipline.My Consultant Jeanette will also say how competitive I am . I do like the certificate rewards. But SW has kept me on track . The books ,planning , knowing about syns , the Pod casts , group , my consultant ,my family .Everything has supported my journey. Every session I seem to pick up something new. The app has been an excellent constant companion to me, recording and checking syns as well as recording my progress and giving more information. Group is very important to me also. If I can't attend due to work commitments etc then i've gladly gone to other groups on my own for the full group meeting. I've only missed two groups due to being out of the country. I enjoy the group and never make an excuse not to go whether it's due to poor weather, can't be bothered after a long day , i've got to go on my own or knowing i've put weight on.

Pre SW my average day would be one or two bowls of frosted flakes. Snacks during the day, crisps, chocolate bars ,biscuits, toast sweets etc. Lunch would be sandwiches , three slices of white bread with cheese, or a take away/meal deal from well known outlets.. In the evening a trip to the pub was common for a meal and a pint, or take-aways such as chinese, pizza,kebab or chips. Then another bowl of cereal before bed. Throughout the day several glasses of milk.

Traditionally I thought joining a slimming group would be eating so called 'rabbit food' and fruit.I was pleasantly surprised that I could within reason eat what I wanted .My problem is I dont like alot of food, unfortunately it's the healthy ones I don't like such as tomatoes , cucumber, celery. I won't touch cottage cheese or yogurt. I have never really touched fruit either, especally pineapples. I have, however, in the last several months been eating apples and bananas. I've tried a slimming world kitchen but the majority of the meals had ingredients that were not to the liking of my taste buds.SW Iceland meals have been my go to meals even taking them to work, all served with my favorite veg. I've never drank much alcohol so that wasn't a big problem. The milk has been replaced with more water mixed with sugar free cordial.

I am not adventurous with my meals; they have to be quick and easy. I said to my wife prior to joining SW that if I have to do anything or eat anything that takes me from my normal day to day routine then I won't end up staying at SW. Slimming world has been inspirational, they gave me the tools and information that have enabled me to adapt my plans and strategies to what works for me, optimizing the food I do enjoy and eat regularly.

I enjoy hiking. The Peak district is on my doorstep. However, walking was difficult . I developed pains and numbness in my upper legs after short distances. Other than gardening I did little exercise . Running, cycling, swimming and going to the gym had faded away years ago. Body magic was a kick start . Two months after joining, the weight loss was going great. My daughter was already going for silver when I got going. A year on and three platinum awards later, I'm enjoying and completing the exercise regularly and easier. I took it slow and easy first. Myself and my wife had a regular 30 min walking route that at first took me out of breath. Now it hardly raises my pulse even though I complete it quicker.So i had to complete more challenging activities. I swim three times a week. Complete Park runs . My first Park run was a slow walk/jog to now a sub 30 min run. I now have no pains or numbness in my legs during long steep hikes.

Non-scale victories have been a great inspiration. Smaller clothes being able to wrap a bath towel round me, sleeping better. One that took me by surprise and made me stop and comprehend my positivity situation, was when I carried a 20kg suitcase down stairs to go on holiday. The case was heavy and I cursed when I scraped the wall. I told her I was glad it was on wheels so I didn't have to carry it all the time. She turned to me and said ...I'd lost more weight than the case weighed ! Since then I've lost over 40 KG , two cases ! Away on holiday I was overjoyed that I could join my family on a high rope course. They weighed all participants; those over the weight of the safety equipment would be refused. Before SW i would not have been allowed.

A year on I'm in a much better place,both mentally and physically, I feel and look 100% better than I did thanks to slimming world, my consultant, the group and my family . I no longer worry day to day about my health which was my reason for joining .I never realistically thought i'd be where i am now. I look at photos now and realise it wasn't just a large stomach , it was everything, especially my large face.

On 13/11/24 I achieved my 6.5 stone award .5 pounds from target and this will be the best Christmas gift I have ever given myself, I have extended my life and saved my life at the same time.