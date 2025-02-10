Hotspot patrols helping improve public safety

A dedicated duo of beat managers have spoken of their pride in policing Mansfield town centre and explained how hotspot policing patrols have helped them step up their efforts to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour.

Mansfield town centre is just one of a number of areas across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire which are benefitting from extra patrols as part of the £1.5m Home Office funded hotspot policing initiative.

The funding was awarded to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire and ringfenced to give extra capacity for officers to take overtime working in areas where serious violence and antisocial behaviour are most likely to occur.

PCs Kevin Marshall and Louise Martin, town centre beat managers for Mansfield, say that it has supplemented the existing work of neighbourhood police and response officers, and provided an even more visible and reassuring policing presence, with officers more often on the spot to halt crime and antisocial behaviour as it happens.

They said this has included being able to tackle drugs and shoplifting, having more opportunity to tackle rough sleeping, and arrest people who they know are wanted on warrant.

Speaking of his pride in the impact it has had, PC Marshall said: “We are really passionate about Mansfield town centre. It is the beating heart of our amazing town. We put a lot of effort into it.

“The main problems are drugs, antisocial behaviour and shoplifting. It is a constant battle with those types of things. We come into contact with a lot of rough sleepers too.

“We are trying to keep the town centre as nice as we can and nice for people to live, shop, work in or visit.

“The hotspot policing initiative put more officers in at the peak times when we need them and it does work because it gives that visibility. The more often you have that presence, the more people you are going to arrest, just because they are there as it happens.

“We’ve had numerous success stories including coming across shop thefts in progress and arresting people who are wanted on warrant.”

PC Marshall added that one recent example of being in the right place at the right time was when a young person approached them about two months ago in Westgate saying his phone had been stolen by two youths. They had been recruited by an older youth, who was paying them £10 for each phone that they could steal from other youngsters.

The officers were able to quickly locate the pair and detained them on suspicion of theft, before further investigations led them to arrest the older youth for handling stolen goods.

PC Martin said incidents like that gave the public extra reassurance that police are on hand to support them when they need help.

“It gives increased visibility and it is nice for public reassurance to see someone on foot, with their hat on and high-vis, being approachable and talking to members of the public as we walk along,” she said.

“Not everybody wants to ring Crimestoppers or report online so it is somebody they can come up to and report any issues or give intelligence.”

Recent statistics showed serious violence reduced by 6% and antisocial behaviour fell by 8.2% in areas where hotspot patrols were operating.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden said: “It is really reassuring to hear some of the hotspot policing success stories from Mansfield and other areas.

“Serious violence and antisocial behaviour are some of the big issues that affect our communities and it is important that Nottinghamshire Police demonstrates to the public that they are being addressed.

“By using its resources efficiently and effectively – and really visibly - and targeting them in the right places it will give the public confidence that their policing service is doing all it can to keep people safe.”

The project runs throughout the county where hotspot patrols are being targeted in Hucknall East, Sutton East, Arnold Town Centre, Eastwood South, Worksop North/North East, Mansfield Town Centre, Portland, Newark Castle and Magnus and Devon wards.

It is also taking place in a number of city locations: Old Market Square, Lace Market, the Forest Recreation Ground, Hyson Green, St Ann’s Well Rd, River Green, Bulwell Town Centre, Top Valley and Denewood.

To report antisocial behaviour, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/