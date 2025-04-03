Hospital Trust are first in the East Midlands to offer Revolutionary CT Scanning for Cardiac patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Forest Hospitals is the first Trust in the East Midlands to install the GE HealthCare Revolution™ Apex Elite Cardiac CT Scanner which was unveiled by three times Paralympic gold medallist Charlotte Henshaw, MBE at a launch event in the hospital.

Charlotte, a popular local celebrity and ambassador for Mansfield was originally a swimmer, becoming a canoeist in 2017 and was born at King’s Mill Hospital.

Patient care will be considerably improved by the introduction of this advanced Cardiac CT scanner which will allow cardiac scans to be offered to patients without the requirement slow the patient’s heart first.

It is a hugely advantageous development, as Dr James Thomas, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Clinical Lead for Clinical Support, Therapies & Outpatients Division explains:

Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw MBE cuts the ribbon at the launch of the revolutionary Cardiac CT scanner at Sherwood Forest Hospitals

‘It will significantly transform CT services in our Radiology department, increasing our capacity to offer this vital test and reducing our waiting lists considerably”

A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that combines X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body and can show detailed images of any part of the body including bones , muscles and organs. They are more detailed than a standard X-ray and the beam used moves in a circle around the body. They are used to diagnose tumours, investigate internal bleeding or check for other internal damage.

Patients need to keep completely still during a scan. This makes scanning the heart a more complicated procedure and the heart usually has to be slowed down for images to be successfully captured.

The new GE HealthCare Revolution Apex Elite Cardiac CT scanner can scan the patient’s heart in one revolution and in less than a second, fast enough to capture images without blurring, while keeping the heart still beating normally.

Charlotte Henshaw MBE pictured with teams from Sherwood Forest Hospitals and GE Healthcare.

“I am delighted to see the installation of our Revolution Apex Elite state-of-the-art CT scanner at Sherwood Forest Hospital, which utilises the latest technology to improve cardiac imaging, and ultimately patient outcomes,” says Jane Hickey, Imaging Sales Director for UK and Ireland, at GE HealthCare.

“This CT scanner produces very clear images while using lower radiation levels, enabling more patients to be scanned safely and efficiently without compromising the quality of results. Additionally, as technology continues the scanner will be automatically updated with the latest software and advancements, so that patients at Sherwood Forest Hospitals always benefit from cutting-edge imaging technology for the best possible care.”

The one-beat cardiac CT, which is already operational, will mean that the most delicate and often challenging procedures can now be done quicker and with greater ease and comfort for the patient.

Funding for the new CT Scanner was received from NHS England.

Charlotte Henshaw and Adam Littler, Sherwood Forest Hospitals take a closer look at the new scanner.

Rachel Stevenson, CT Lead Radiographer for the Trust said: “We should have the capacity to double the number of cardiac scans that we have been doing each month.

“We are really excited about the difference this will make to our patients at Sherwood Forest Hospitals and the improved service we will be able to provide for them.”