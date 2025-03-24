Homebuilder to host open house event in Nottinghamshire

Barratt Homes is inviting Nottinghamshire property seekers to an exclusive event at its Knights View development in Worksop.

The open house event, which will take place on Saturday 5th April from 11am to 5pm, brings an opportunity for house hunters to tour the three bedroom Ellerton property, available at the development on Doncaster Road.

Property seekers are invited to engage with Barratt Homes’ expert sales team and receive independent financial advice, while learning how they could save up to £19,838 on a home at Knights View.

Located in a private cul-de-sac, the featured Ellerton property is available to move into and offers modern comfort, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area that opens onto a west-facing garden via French doors. This semi-detached home also features a spacious lounge and convenient storage spaces.

The living room inside the Hemsworth show home at Knights View

Upstairs features two double bedrooms, one of which includes a private en suite, along with a stylish family bathroom and a versatile single bedroom – ideal for young children or a home office for those who work remotely.

This standout home is available with a generous package of exclusive offers, including a deposit contribution of up to £11,249, an upgraded kitchen worth £3,275, and flooring throughout worth £5,314.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to welcome prospective buyers to explore one of our most sought-after homes in Worksop.

“The Ellerton is ideal for first-time buyers and those looking to downsize, offering modern design and practicality.

The kitchen in a show home at Knights View

“We encourage anyone interested to visit our sales office, where our friendly team will be on hand to offer guided tours and answer any questions about making a move.”

Located on the outskirts of Langold, Knights View offers a selection of two, three, and four bedroom homes, complemented by over seven acres of nearby green open space.

The development offers the ideal blend of semi-rural living and modern convenience, with easy access to local amenities such as shops, restaurants, and schools. For commuters, residents can benefit from convenient links to Worksop, Doncaster, and Sheffield via the A1(M).

For more information about the event or the new homes available at the Knights View development, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8472.

To find out about any of the homebuilder’s developments across the county, visit the website.