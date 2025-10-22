Homebuilder kicks off fundraising for Nottinghamshire children’s charity

A five-a-side charity football tournament has been organised by Nottingham-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands following the announcement of its brand-new charity of the year.

Proceeds from the event will go to Newark-based Children’s Bereavement Centre, a charity that supports children and young people coping with grief following the death or terminal diagnosis – of a year or less – of someone close to them.

Having announced the local cause as its charity of the year for a second successive year, Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ funds raised at the football tournament and future events during the 12-month period will go towards the charity’s vital services.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are proud to continue our support for Children’s Bereavement Centre and organise a successful charity football tournament for a third year in a row. A huge thank you goes to everyone who took part and helped make the event a success.

“Our colleagues have a wide range of special events planned throughout the year, and we are looking forward to helping this wonderful cause to continue its important work.”

Now in its third year, the football fundraiser took place at Beeston Power League Stadium, bringing together 15 teams made up of Barratt and David Wilson Homes employees and sub-contractors from across the construction and property sectors.

After a day packed with high-energy matches, it was the Shacklocks which took home the trophyin a closely fought final.

This event is one of a few fundraising efforts the housebuilder has undertaken recently, with all donations going directly to the charity.

The Children’s Bereavement Centre has reported that 100% of the families it has evaluated have seen positive improvements following individual or group support.

To find out more about the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at Children’s Bereavement Centre.

For more information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire and David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire .