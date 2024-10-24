Homebuilder invites first time buyers to open house events this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading housing developer David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to exclusive open house events at two of its developments located near Newark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free to attend events, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, at David Wilson Homes’ Fernwood Village and Hunters Place developments in Fernwood, will give property seekers the chance to take a tour of the popular homes available under the housebuilder’s Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible buyers with a maximum household income of £80,000 and who meet the affordability criteria, can purchase up to 75% of a brand-new property and then pay rent on the remaining share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open house events will allow home buyers to explore the range of three and four bedroom homes available under the Kickstart scheme at the sought-after developments.

The interior of a property at David Wilson Homes' Fernwood Village development

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are committed to helping our customers ascend on the property ladder, and with our informative open house events, home buyers can find out more about our helpful Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme.

“The selection of homes available under the Kickstart scheme at Fernwood Village and Hunters Place provide a great opportunity for first time buyers looking to take the first step on the property ladder.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in our available homes to join us at our open house event, where our Sales Advisers will be on hand to guide buyers through the process of purchasing their first home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The modern properties available at Fernwood Village and Hunters Place, priced from £122,500, offer an ideal opportunity for first time buyers seeking a stylish and affordable home.

Positioned in the picturesque village of Fernwood, the two communities offer the best of both worlds, benefitting from a village setting, whilst having plenty of amenities within walking distance.

Both developments boast a prime location offering green open space, plus great road links into Newark, Nottingham and Lincoln. The nearby Newark Northgate Station connects homeowners to London Kings Cross and London St Pancras.

For more information about the homes available at Fernwood Village and Hunters Place, call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

For a wider range of homes available in Leicestershire, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.