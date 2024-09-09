Homebuilder donates £1,500 to Nottingham Children’s Charity

A Nottingham-based charity has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to support its grant service that brings joy to children undergoing cancer treatment.

Joseph Cooper Trust was set up in memory of Joseph Cooper, who passed away following his battle with both Lymphoma and Leukaemia in 2013. The charity works tirelessly to grant small wishes to children with life-limiting illnesses.

Tracy Cooper, Chairman at Joseph Cooper Trust and Joseph’s mother, said: “It was Joseph’s wish to set up a charity when he got better as he had been helped by many charities during his illness and saw firsthand the impact these serious illnesses can have on a family.

“Joesph’s dad, Mark, and I felt compelled to honour his wishes and work to get the charity up and running, with the aim to provide small gifts and treats to children living with a life-limiting illness.

“Unfortunately, 18 months after Joseph’s passing, I also lost Mark to cancer. Since running the charity on my own, it has helped me to keep going through the dark times and allowed me to focus on putting a smile on another poorly child’s face.”

The developer’s donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Developments. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The donation of £1,500 from Barratt and David Wilson Homes will go towards funding the gifts that are donated, such as a laptop, a Nintendo Switch, or Lego sets, to children undergoing cancer treatment.

Tracy added: “I would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes from the bottom of my heart. There are so many children diagnosed each year with a life-limiting illness and being able to help more children brings great joy to me.

“Sometimes it is the little things that mean the most, like donating a laptop to a child so they can pass the time away whilst in hospital and keep them in touch with their friends. Small things like this meant so much to my son during his journey, I only wish he was still here to see how the charity in his name has helped so many children over the years.”

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to support Joseph Cooper Trust in its mission to bring joy to children undergoing treatment for life-impacting illnesses.

“This is a cause that is very close to our hearts, and we hope our donation will make a positive difference in the lives of the charity’s deserving beneficiaries.”

For more information on how to support the charity, visit the website at Joseph Cooper Trust.