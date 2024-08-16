Hockey club returns to home pitch thanks to council partnership working

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local hockey club has been able to return to its roots thanks to collaborative working and intervention from Mansfield District Council and its partners.

North Notts Hockey Club used the Manor Sport & Recreation Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse as its home training pitch for more than 30 years. This was until the COVID pandemic in 2020 forced the closure of all community pitches.

The Kingsley Avenue complex was run by the Two Counties Trust, which also operates the nearby Manor Academy school. The facility never reopened once the lockdown was lifted. An announcement was then made in 2021 that it would remain permanently closed, leaving the club without a playing facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing the club back to the sports complex was made possible thanks to collaboration and support from Two Counties Trust and Nottinghamshire County Council. The county specifically worked with the district council to complete legal paperwork needed to lease directly with the hockey club.

Photo by Patrick Case on Pexels

Cllr Craig Whitby, ward councillor for Manor and Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance, said: “I am so proud that after what has been a lengthy and tedious process, we have now been able to get this vital asset back open for community use. The legalities were complex, and it would not have been possible to make this happen without the willingness of Two Counties Trust or the role that the county council played in supporting the process required.

“We also understand the important contribution that sports clubs make to our communities, and with this club being the only one in the Mansfield area, there was an even greater urgency to find a swift resolution. That’s why we have been working with the club and partners since the 2021 announcement to ensure the continuation of hockey provision in the district.

“It doesn’t end here. We will also continue working with the club in the future to help them with projects in the pipeline, such as resurfacing funding bids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to seeing as many people as possible attend the opening day in September to show their support for the club, and I hope that with the Olympics fresh in people’s minds, they feel inspired to give it a go!”

The club has nine senior teams and a junior section, which train and play at the complex three times per week.

The council has also helped to bring the facility back up to scratch and secure its future by providing support for new lighting and electrics, as well as the specialist cleaning of the pitch.

Paul Unwin, Chairman of North Notts Hockey Club, added: “As a club, we are extremely excited to be returning to play hockey at ‘home’ for the first time in four seasons. Having been travelling to Worksop for all this time, being back local again will aid the growth of the club and we look forward to bringing hockey back to the Mansfield region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work that has gone in behind the scenes from all parties has been immense and as a club we cannot thank everyone involved enough for helping us get back to Manor Sports Centre.”

To celebrate, the club will be hosting a free open day on Saturday 7 September to encourage newcomers to the sport. Juniors (under 14s) will play a mini tournament from 9.30am to 11am and from 11am onwards it will be a mixed adult’s tournament.