Hitting the right note for charity

For the third year running homeless and vulnerably housed people in Mansfield, who use The Beacon Project on Wood Street, have benefitted from support from Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club. The club recently donated £400 to the centre. This was the proceeds and donations from one of its popular Singers’ Nights.

This was the club’s third donation of its 2024/2025 season and so far £1,250 has been donated to worthy causes locally. In the previous year the club gave away a total of £1,800 in donations to both local and national charities. Now it is aiming to exceed that amount in the current season.

The Beacon Project is a safe place where those who often have complex and numerous needs and challenges can access a range of services to help improve their wellbeing. Anyone interested in the work of the Beacon Project should call 07943 630952 or email [email protected]

Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club meets every Monday, including most Bank Holidays, at the Forest Town Arena. Doors open 7.30pm for 8.00pm start and the aim is to finish at 10.30pm. The club aims to provide a range of live acoustic music every week at a price which means no one is excluded. A varied programme runs throughout the year. Acoustic singer and musician nights are open to all with an admission price of £1. Feature nights include 2x20 mins slots by a named performer with the rest of the evening open to floor spots. Admission is £2. Guest nights feature a main artist and support act for £5 entry.

Anyone interested in playing, singing or listening to all forms of acoustic music will be offered a warm welcome. More details can be had by emailing Elaine at: [email protected]