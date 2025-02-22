Hill and Mills Challenge

1st Bilsthorpe Scouts during their over night hike.

Bilsthorpe Scouts kept themselves busy over half term as they took part in the Bilsthorpe Hills and Mills overnight challenge on the 15th – 16th February.

Departing from the Dog and Duck in Kings Clipstone, the Scouts plotted an exciting eight mile route that passed through both Edwinstowe and Rufford.

They finally arrived back at Bilsthorpe Scout hut at 2.30am where they got a few hours well-deserved rest before cooking their own delicious croissants for breakfast.

In addition to having fun and developing friendships, the Scouts gained skills in navigation and cooking and they each achieved a night away and hike away stage activity badge to add to their ever-expanding collections.

If you know of a young person who has a passion for being outdoors, we are sure that they would thoroughly enjoy being part of Scouting at Bilsthorpe. For further information on how to join or volunteer with the group, please contact Graham Baguley (Group Scout Lead Volunteer) on [email protected] or find them on Facebook: 1st Bilsthorpe Scout Group.