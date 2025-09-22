Highways work to start ahead of £21m tech centre build

A programme of work to improve roads and footpaths close to the site of a new £21m building will start later this month.

Ashfield District Council (ADC) has secured money from the Towns Fund to construct the Automated Distribution & Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) on a site in Kirkby in Ashfield, near junction 28 of the M1 and close to Sutton Parkway station.

The 3,000 square metre building will become a centre of excellence for automation. It will support both the specialist manufacturing and distribution/fulfilment sectors, including small and medium sized enterprises. The building is estimated to be completed in spring 2027.

Before building work can start, improvements and alterations are needed on roads and footpaths around Lowmoor Road and the Penny Emma Way junction. This involves constructing a new access road at the junction.

An artist's impression of the ADMC

On Monday 29 September the first of these works will get under way meaning the closure of a cycle and footpath on Lowmoor Road. The southbound bus stop close to Sutton Parkway will close as a result, with passengers needing to use alternative stops at Kirkland Close and Lowmoor Business Park.

Local residents and businesses, including West Notts College, have been sent letters advising them of the works.

The footpath should be reopened in November 2026 ahead of further works starting to the roads in the New Year.

The ADMC will be a national centre of excellence for automation and the jewel of a £100m Innovation and Technology Park, bringing further employment opportunities to the area.

Bidding opened last month to find an operator once it is completed. A decision will be made early in 2026 over the winning bid.