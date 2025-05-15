High praise and celebrations for West Nottinghamshire College's work placement success

Work placements are a significant part of many students’ learning journeys, providing them with practical experience and new skills, industry insights, networking opportunities, and personal development.

Depending on the student’s study programme, work placement hours can differ between 20 to 720 hours, with those studying a T Level qualification needing to take part in 315 hours of placement throughout the course.

Work placement co-ordinators are assigned to the different curriculum areas and support students with finding a meaningful work placement within their field of study.

Currently the college works with more than 980 businesses to support placement activities for students, including healthcare providers, retail, leisure and sport, graphic design studios, animal care and kennels, libraries, museums and manufacturers.

This week, the work placement team, together with students from across the college joined 15 members of the business community who routinely take students into their businesses for placement for a celebration event.

It also gave work placement co-ordinators the chance to express thanks to employers for their continued support, patience, and dedication throughout the placement opportunities, as well as their time and willingness to support students' growth and development.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded, chosen by work placement co-ordinators and based on employer feedback, to recognise students’ proactiveness, dedication and willingness to complete their placement hours.

Work placement lead co-ordinator Natalie Senior said: “Throughout the academic year the work placement programme at the college has been a resounding success, and we owe it all to the incredible support of so many local businesses.

“Their partnership, combined with the hard work and dedication of our co-ordinators, has allowed students to meet their placement requirements and gain invaluable real-world experience.

“The team is committed to building strong, meaningful relationships with employers, ensuring the continued success of the programme year after year. We’re constantly engaging with our partners to create lasting connections and provide our students with the best possible opportunities.”

