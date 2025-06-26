HGV apprenticeship scheme for young people

Local residents who are out of work, or looking for first employment, will be offered a pathway into a career driving heavy goods vehicles thanks to a new apprenticeship scheme being run by Ashfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority is teaming up with West Nottinghamshire College to create an HGV apprenticeship programme which will initially see three people taken on and trained to drive lorries and other large vehicles from this September.

It hopes the Urban Delivery Driver Level 2 apprenticeship programme will provide career and training opportunities for residents, helping ensure local people have access to local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council will use an invest to save approach, and the first three apprentices will be recruited from a pool of candidates at the College in time for a September start.

Jake Dalton, Jade Eggleton, Cllr Matt Relf, Charlie Edwards and Terry Good

The apprentices will gain valuable understanding and experience in street cleaning, grounds maintenance and refuse collections, driving a variety of different vehicles working up to the Council’s 32-tonne waste vehicles.

They will also benefit from additional training, experience and qualifications in related areas such as warehouse management, logistics, customer services and essential digital skills.

Key components of this bespoke programme include vehicle operation and safety, safe and efficient urban driving, customer service and professionalism, safety regulation and compliance, and environmental responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon successful completion, the apprentices will gain a category C (class 2) driving licence.

Cllr Helen-Ann Smith, Executive Lead for Parks and Environmental Services at Ashfield, said: “We’re really excited about this programme. It’s a fabulous opportunity for local people wanting to develop a career in HGV driving – this is a skill where there is a regional and national shortage of drivers.

“We hope the scheme will create a continuous pool of high-quality candidates that can join the Council, filling HGV driver positions as well as other available roles in the organisation. The advantage is they will have benefited from training and experience with us.”

Each apprentice will complete a 15-month programme. To be considered, candidates must be 18 or over, hold a clean standard driving licence and meet the qualifying criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Maidment, Adult and Professional Studies Manager at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “This scheme is a key part of our commitment to creating sustainable routes into meaningful, well-paid jobs while also addressing the need for professional HGV drivers.

“By combining technical training with hands-on experience, the programme offers candidates a strong foundation not just in vehicle operation, but in wider areas such as logistics and customer service, helping to boost their long-term employability.

“Our partnership with the Council continues to grow, and we’re proud to combine our expertise in transport and logistics training with their investment in the community to support residents into skilled work. It’s a great example of how tailored training can respond to local needs.”