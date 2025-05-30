Have your say on Mansfield Local Plan review

Work has begun to review Mansfield’s Local Plan, the key strategy document that acts as a blueprint for development in the future.

Residents, businesses and visitors can have their say on housing and business location plans across Mansfield and Warsop through a consultation which has opened this week.

The consultation opened on Friday 30 May and will run until Sunday 13 July. Have your say here.

The current local plan, which was adopted by Mansfield District Council in 2020, sets out guidelines for how the district will grow and change until 2033. Now, people have a chance to comment on proposals to evolve the local plan to cover the next 15 years and beyond.

Overview of Mansfield district

James Biddlestone, Chief Executive, said: “The council is committed to making sure that it has an up-to-date and relevant local plan that sets out a robust framework for how the district will grow and change and remains consistent with the latest national guidelines and local circumstances.

“There have been changes to the population and housing requirements along with new legislation and guidance introduced by the government.

“This consultation gives the community and other interested stakeholders a chance to shape what areas across Mansfield and Warsop should be designated for new development. We encourage everyone to look carefully at this consultation and respond, particularly thinking of the local housing needs and the future of our district.”

The government sets minimum housing targets for the district, so the selection of sites through the local plan process has a direct impact on the location of new homes which must be delivered throughout Mansfield and Warsop.

In December, the government increased the mandatory minimum housing figure for Mansfield from 259 to 495 homes a year, and the council is consulting on a range of possible site options to meet this target.

The Local Plan sets out a range of policies on matters including housing and employment, climate change, flooding, the historic environment and design quality, and town centres and shopping.

It also deals with considerations such as the amount of new development there should be and where it should go. Future stages of the local plan review will identify which sites should be allocated for different types of development.

The local plan review needs to be based on robust evidence, the collection of which is ongoing. The consultation document makes it clear where further evidence is needed and where policies may be subject to change as a result.

Drop-in sessions

Mansfield District Council is hosting several drop-in sessions during the consultation for people to find out more information about the local plan review.

Wednesday 4 June – Warsop Health Hub, 3pm to 7pm

Wednesday 11 June – Turner Hall, Mansfield Woodhouse, 3pm to 7pm

Saturday 14 June – Four Seasons Shopping Centre (outside Boots / old Debenhams unit), 10am to 1pm

Wednesday 18 June – Four Seasons Shopping Centre (outside Boots / old Debenhams unit), 12pm to 3pm

People can take part in the consultation by answering questions under each policy. Responses from this consultation will be used to help confirm which sites could be earmarked for new development, and inform any policy changes.

Printed copies of the local plan review paper can be viewed at Mansfield Civic Centre or at libraries within the district. A printed copy can also be provided in exceptional circumstances, where someone is unable to access the document at one of these locations or online. You should return these in person or via mail.

Further information is available at www.mansfield.gov.uk/localplanreview.