Have your say on a new ten-year library strategy

Nottinghamshire County Council has unveiled a draft ten-year plan aimed at enhancing local library services and is seeking residents’ feedback to shape the final document.

The new draft strategy, which underpins the council's commitment to innovation, inclusivity and excellence, seeks to address the evolving needs of the community over the next decade.

Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said.

"Our libraries are the front door to public services, offering welcoming places to meet, borrow, learn, discover and celebrate. The new strategy builds on the success of previous initiatives, reflecting the changing needs and expectations of library users while ensuring financial sustainability.”

The strategy aligns with the Department for Culture Media and Sport's (DCMS) statutory duty to provide a comprehensive and efficient public library service. It focuses on seven key outcomes, including increased reading and literacy, cultural and creative enrichment, improved digital access, supporting individual potential, promoting healthier lives, fostering greater prosperity, and building stronger communities.

Since the last strategy in 2011, Nottinghamshire has experienced significant population growth and changes in the way residents interact with council services through technological advancements. In response, the council has invested over £30 million in library buildings and technology, transforming libraries into community hubs and learning centres equipped with modern digital infrastructure.

The strategy proposes a tiered service model, encompassing hub libraries, community libraries and library access points, each tailored to meet specific community needs. The council's comprehensive service offer promotes reading, supports learning, enhances digital access, and hosts health and cultural activities. Independent research highlights that each £1 invested in the library service and its activities generates a social return of £6.07.

Delivery of the Nottinghamshire Reading and Literacy Strategy, along with staff development programmes and ongoing investments in facilities and digital infrastructure by the council and its partner Inspire, will help the council achieve its ambitions.

Councillor Carlton added: "The new library strategy is a testament to Nottinghamshire County Council's dedication to providing high-quality, inclusive and sustainable library services. We believe that libraries are essential to building communities, connecting people, and supporting access to education, culture, and wellbeing, so it’s important that residents have their say.”

To have your say on the draft library strategy visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/library-strategy. Alternatively, a reference copy of the draft strategy and paper questionnaires are available in all libraries across Nottinghamshire. The consultation closes on 13 November 2024.