Harold Larwood certificate presented to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club for 100th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic Harold Larwood certificate has today been presented to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club (NCCC) by Ashfield District Council, marking the centenary of Larwood’s 1st XI debut at Trent Bridge.

Professional cricketer Harold Larwood MBE played his first County Championship match against Northamptonshire at Trent Bridge, starting on 20 August 1924.

The certificate, which has been loaned to the cricket club by Ashfield District Council, and was presented by Chairman Cllr Arnie Hankin, Cllr Chris Huskinson and Deputy Leader Cllr Tom Hollis, celebrates Larwood’s first tour for England to Australia in 1928/29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this tour, England won the first Test in Brisbane by a record margin of 675 runs before taking the Ashes series 4-1. Across the five matches, Larwood took 18 wickets and scored 173 runs.

Cllr Tom Hollis, Cllr Arnie Hankin, Vice Chairman Richard Stevenson and Cllr Chris Huskinson.

Cllr Arnie Hankin, Chairman at Ashfield District Council said: “It has been an honour to present this piece of history on loan to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

“Harold Larwood MBE has for many years been considered one of the finest and fastest bowlers of all time, and to mark this occasion is fantastic.

“Born in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Larwood is a true local hero and we hope visitors to Trent Bridge, where he played many games and represented his county and his country, enjoy looking at this valuable piece of history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Stevenson, NCCC Vice-Chairman and heritage representative on the Club’s General Committee, accepted the presentation of the certificate at Trent Bridge on 20 August.

He said: “Harold Larwood is one of the greatest cricketers ever to play for Notts and for England, and I’m sure our members will be really interested to see this impressive tribute to his first successful Ashes tour.”

The piece will be on display in the Pavilion at Trent Bridge from Thursday 29 August, when Notts start a County Championship match against Surrey.