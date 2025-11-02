Halloween happenings

Spooky sightings for 1st Bilsthorpe Beavers!

1st Bilsthorpe Scouts have had a ‘spook-tac-ular’ time over half term.

The fun started on Tuesday, October 26 with 1st Bilsthorpe Beavers when they were joined by 1st Clipstone and 10th Mansfield Beaver sections.

The event began with a spooky Halloween hike around the village where they spotted many scary, eerie items along the way. Once back at the hut, the children enjoyed a carousel of fun Halloween activities including crafts, games and science experiments.

Later on in the week, 1st Bilsthorpe Cub section embarked on a Halloween hike of their own. Starting near Norwood Golf Club, the Cubs hiked along the Southwell trial towards Bilsthorpe where they were met by some very frightening creatures along the way… In Kirklington, a werewolf jumping out of a bush spooked the children and then at Farnsfield, a ghostly alien greeted them!

1st Bilsthorpe Cubs during their Halloween Hike.

After a scary snack stop, the Cubs continued their journey further down the trail where they bumped into a creepy (but friendly) pumpkin skeleton! Once safely back at the hut, sausage cobs and comfortable sleeping bags awaited them. A great time was had by all involved.