Graduate Jack Perrons steps into the spotlight with The Choral

A young actor from Sutton-in-Ashfield is celebrating his first screen role, having worked on Alan Bennett’s new film The Choral while studying on the BA Acting for Screen at MetFilm School Leeds and making his feature debut in Giant, the biopic of Sheffield boxing champion Prince Naseem Hamed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Perrons (23) plays a soldier in the First World War film, which stars Ralph Fiennes. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on this month (September) and is released in the UK in November.

For Jack, it's the result of hard work and steady progress from school plays to professional training. He grew up in Sutton-in-Ashfield and went to Ashfield School, (the same school as playwright, James Graham). And the chance to set foot on a film set of this scale is just the latest step in a journey that began in the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just remember drama lessons being fun,” he said. “Back then it wasn’t serious, it was just a chance to enjoy ourselves. But when I got a grade 9 in GCSE Drama, I thought, wow. I never expected that, it was then I knew I had to carry on – see where it leads.”

Actor, Jack Perrons

After studying his A-levels (Drama, Musical Theatre, Business Studies and Accountancy) Jack completed a foundation year in Manchester before joining the first ever cohort at MetFilm School Leeds. “I didn’t even visit the campus before my first day,” he laughed. “I’d only seen it on a laptop during my interview. But when I arrived the facilities were incredible - proper studios! Green screens, lighting rigs… it was everything I hoped for and more.”

At Leeds, he threw himself into student projects and gained professional experience as a supporting artist. His first job was on Virdee, a crime drama filmed in Bradford. “That was my first taste of a real TV set,” he said. “It was so useful just to see how everything works.”

Soon after, he landed his first feature film role in Giant, based on the life of Sheffield boxing champion, Prince Naseem Hamed. Jack played a bouncer and spent time on set at Leeds First Direct Arena, alongside hundreds of extras - and Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan. “That one’s still my favourite so far,” he said. “Pierce Brosnan went around shaking everyone’s hand, just the nicest guy. Experiences like that showed me I could actually make a living from this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those opportunities paved the way for The Choral. Filming at Keighley Station, the crew closed off the platform to create a 1940s setting, complete with steam train. “There must have been about 150 people on set that day,” Jack said. “It was hectic, but brilliant. I was in full Scottish soldier gear with the kilt and all. It really felt like stepping back in time.”

Jack on the set of Alan Bennet's new play, The Choral - staring Ralph Fiennes

Jack credits his family for encouraging him to pursue acting, especially his dad, who once considered training at RADA. “I think, because of that, my dad has been really supportive,” Jack said. “He doesn’t always know the ins and outs of the industry, but he’s always said I should follow my dreams. We only get one life.”

He also values the emphasis MetFilm School placed on collaboration. “Even though the course is called Acting for Screen, they push you to try everything. You learn about directing, camera, editing. That helps you understand the whole process and makes you a better actor.”

Now, with his degree completed and his first film credits under his belt, Jack is looking for representation. “I’m on Spotlight and apply for roles myself, but the next step is definitely finding an agent. That support would make such a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for ambitions, he doesn’t hesitate. “The absolute dream would be to be in a Marvel film. I grew up watching them, so to be part of one would be amazing. Whether it happens in six months or six years is another question, but you’ve got to aim high.”

"Jack has been an integral part of our growing campus since day one; collaborating with huge enthusiasm and commitment to his craft. It's his work ethic and sense of curiosity that will ensure he keeps progressing and we are so pleased to see him in his first big screen feature alongside his fellow student Ollie. This is what our School aims to achieve with every student and we're so excited to see what Jack does next."

Luch Franics, BA Acting for Screen Programme Leader, MetFilm School Leeds

Jack also has advice for young people considering the same path: “Surround yourself in it as much as possible. Go to workshops, watch plays and films, listen to podcasts. Throw yourself into it - what’s the worst that can happen?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Sutton-in-Ashfield school plays to the world’s silver screen, Jack has had a remarkable start. With The Choral reaching cinemas nationwide from 7 November, local audiences will soon be able to see him on the big screen at the beginning of what looks to be a promising career.