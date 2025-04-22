Government minister visits one of Nottinghamshire’s first free breakfast clubs on launch day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Defence Secretary John Healey in Nottinghamshire to mark the opening of one of the country’s first free breakfast clubs.

A total of 750 schools began offering the additional 30 minutes of free childcare from today, along with a healthy meal, giving parents and carers up to 95 additional hours of free childcare a year.

The roll-out – a key pledge by Labour in its election manifesto – can see parents save up to £450 on childcare costs, rising to £8,000 a year when combined with further support through the expansion of government-funded childcare and new school uniform cap on branded items.

The Secretary of State met pupils, teachers and governors at Woodborough Wood’s Foundation School as they became one of 11 schools in Nottinghamshire to launch their free breakfast club.

Defence Secretary John Healey and Gedling MP Michael Payne speaking to pupils at Wood's Foundation

Joined by Gedling MP Michael Payne, the Defence Secretary chatted to the children over their meals and joined them in the playground for playtime ahead of class.

John Healey said: “It was great to visit Wood’s Foundation School as the children came back from the Easter break, getting ready to start the new term with a good breakfast.

“Giving children this healthy start every day, and giving parents this much valued extra time back, can make all the difference to working families both here in Nottinghamshire and around the country."

Michael Payne MP said: "Policies like this offer real support to families and better life chances for our children.

“It was fantastic to welcome the Secretary of State to Nottinghamshire, and I look forward to seeing even more free breakfast clubs roll-out across the county thanks to the delivery of this Labour Government.”