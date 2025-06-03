Golf Charity Day raises over £2,000 for local Hospice

Local businesses sponsored the event

On Friday 30th May, almost 100 golfers making up 24 teams took part in an annual Golf Tournament at Rufford Golf Club to raise vital funds for John Eastwood Hospice.

The event, now in its third year, is hosted by Ollerton resident Mick Laverick who set up the popular competition in memory of his wife Janet, who passed away in 2020 after receiving care from the hospice.

Local businesses and individuals gave their support by sponsoring holes and providing prizes for the winners and for the raffle. Mick would like to give thanks to Tesco New Ollerton, Manor House Fitness gym (MHF), Blin Chimney, Village Holidays, The Tyre Shop, The Lansbury in Edwinstowe, Ward Joinery, J & G Roofing and Paul Burke.

Mick said: “John Eastwood Hospice is there for everybody. They will benefit all of us, or our friends or family at some point, and what they provide is free of charge, so raising funds to support the amazing work they do is incredibly important. The charity means a lot to me and my family personally, and to many of those who turned out to play golf at the event. I’m overwhelmed by the support from the local community.”

A total of over £2,500 was raised which will all go to fund the vital equipment and staff at John Eastwood Hospice.