Golden opportunity for community safety funding

Community and voluntary organisations are today being offered the chance to apply to a £300,000 grant funding pot to support Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden’s drive to create a safer Nottinghamshire for all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Safer Nottinghamshire Together Grants will be awarded to groups who can deliver projects to tackle one of five key priorities:

Antisocial behaviour.

Protecting vulnerable people from harm.

Violence against women and girls.

Serious violence, including knife crime.

Improving criminal justice outcomes for children, women and girls, and minority communities.

Two different types of grants are available including larger multi-year grants until 2028 of up to £25,000 a year pro-rata, plus smaller one-off grants of up to £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC Gary Godden with a cheque for £300,000.

The process of applying is also being made even easier, with an online application form and the chance to receive support from specialist voluntary sector agencies in making your application.

“This is a golden opportunity for community and voluntary organisations to help play a vital role in creating a safer Nottinghamshire for all,” said PCC Godden.

“Working with the community and voluntary sector allows us to offer additional support and crime prevention resources for our communities, right across Nottinghamshire, to enhance the offer people already receive through our policing service.

“The money could be used to fund a wide range of projects to tackle issues that matter to our communities most, from community speed watch schemes to education programmes that help young people to develop positive attitudes and behaviours toward women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could fund projects to divert young people from serious violence or to help tackle disproportionality in crime and the criminal justice system.

“There are so many ways this money could be put to good use to help make Nottinghamshire a safer, more cohesive and more supportive place for everyone.

“I would urge any groups who want to make a real difference to find out more, and apply by logging on to our website and filling in our online application form.”

Police and Crime Commissioners are responsible not only for holding their local policing service to account, but also for working in partnership with local organisations to help prevent crime and antisocial behaviour, reduce reoffending and to provide support to victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safer Nottinghamshire Together Grants are one of the ways PCC Godden can support partnership working with the community to help achieve the aims of his Police and Crime Plan – A Safer Nottinghamshire For All – which sets out the strategic vision for policing, crime prevention and victim support until 2029.

The deadline for applications to the Safer Nottinghamshire Together Grants is 9am on July 15.

To find out more details, or to apply for funding, visit www.nottinghamshire.pcc.police.uk/what-we-do-for-you/grants-and-commissioning/safer-nottinghamshire-together-grants