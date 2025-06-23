Global packaging firm goes wild as campaign reaches halfway mark

A global packaging firm based in Nottinghamshire has reinforced its environmental credentials this month by donating £1,000 to Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

The cash injection from The Wilkins Group forms part of the firm’s ‘year of giving’ campaign, which supports a different Nottinghamshire charity for every month of 2025.

Founded in 1963, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust is one of the county's leading conservation charities.

It forms part of a UK network of 46 local Wildlife Trusts working to care and protect wildlife and improve habitats.

This month, the charitable organisation embarked on its annual ‘30 Days Wild’ campaign, which is designed to challenge and encourage people to connect with nature through various activities every day throughout June.

Colwick-based The Wilkins Group was quick to support the month-long venture by making it the June recipient of the firm’s 12-month support campaign.

Justin Wilkins, joint managing director of The Wilkins Group, said: “Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust is such a worthy organisation and one that benefits both nature and local residents.

“It is committed to restoring biodiversity and protecting and maintaining wildlife habitats and landscapes around the county.

The cheque being handed over at Attenborough Nature Reserve

“This, in turn, provides environments that promote the physical and mental health and well-being of visitors. We are proud to support that goal and to help safeguard local habitats, species, and ecosystems for future generations."

Emily Patrick, partnerships and trusts manager of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, said: “To have the support from local Nottinghamshire-based businesses like this is fabulous.

“Attenborough Nature Reserve, which sees around half a million visitors each year, is one of over 40 nature reserves across the county that we care for. Our nature reserves provide a variety of habitats for wildlife to thrive and people to enjoy such as wildflower meadows, ancient woodlands and wetland reserves.

“Our aim is for people to enjoy and build connections with nature when they visit us and for them to leave feeling inspired to take action for wildlife in their own backyard and communities.

“This donation will help us continue our vital work for local wildlife and communities. We are tremendously grateful.”

Attenborough Nature Reserve is one of the charity’s largest reserves. The diverse setting supports a variety of wildlife from otters to kingfishers while the wildflower meadows preserve native wildflower species.

Justin, along with Wilkins Group graphic designer, presented the donation cheque to Emily in the wildflower meadow at Attenborough Nature Reserve on Thursday, June 19.

Justin said: “Nottinghamshire is our heartland, the place where many of our UK teams live and so to support local charities is a privilege.

“When we launched our year of giving campaign, we were amazed at the breadth of different charity groups operating on our doorstep.

“We are now halfway through the year and have seen first-hand the commitment of the volunteers and staff that work tirelessly for the community. To have been a part of this has been amazing and we still have another six months of giving to go.”

Other charities that have been supported by a £1,000 donation so far this year include The Nottinghamshire Beekeepers’ Association, Papplewick Pumping Station, Green’s Windmill, in Sneinton, Walesby Forest outdoor activity centre and Stonebridge City Farm.

The Wilkins Group, which, in addition to its Nottingham headquarters, has packaging plants in China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, is dedicated to improving the environmental impact of industry.

It creates packaging designs and innovations that aim to reduce and ultimately eradicate single-use plastics within the industry. It is already leading the way in alternatives including board trays for food packaging, including the use of compostable materials.

The Wilkins Group is a family run firm that produces food packaging for the likes of Pukka, Pizza Express, Harrods and Cadbury. It also is credited with producing bespoke and award-winning items such as eco-friendly coat hangers and the iconic M&S light-up glitter gin bottles.

For more information on Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Attenborough Nature Reserve, visit nottinghamshirewildlife.org/attenborough