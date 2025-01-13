Getting work-ready for the new college year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at West Nottinghamshire College have had an industrious start to the new year through a series of workshops and guest speakers, to give students an insight into their chosen careers.

Budding chefs and front of house students who work and study in the college’s Refined restaurant have enjoyed a Ready, Steady, Cook-style challenge, with guest judges Matt Gabbitas of Pilgrim Foods Europe, Paul Piercy manager of Mansfield’s Serenity Bar and Mick Sindall, chef at Stretton Manor Barn, Chesterfield.

The ovens were warmed up in the kitchens as student chefs created a range of Indian meals were prepared by students and judged by tutors to get the professional cookery students’ kitchen skills alight again.

Level 3 students enjoyed a visit from Wagamama chef Isaac Matthews and restaurant manager Georgina Miklosz, who set them the challenge to design a new concept for a catering outlet. Students had to come up with ideas for a menu, costings, and consider the staffing and marketing side of the business and got tips from the pair of how to be a great leader in the industry.

Matt Gabbitas from Pilgrim Food Masters took students through a frozen food assessment mission. Chef Matt, who works as senior research and development chef for the food manufacturer, asked students to look at a range of frozen meals, which are stocked in many well-known shops, to consider their nutritional value and looked at the range of ingredients used.

Meanwhile, students in the animal care curriculum welcomed guests who have a wealth of experience with all types of animals and careers in the great outdoors.

Amy Chandler from the Forestry Commission gave a talk about her work as a community ranger and the wealth of opportunities available for people who wish to work within conservation. Vet nurse Kayley Handley gave an insight into her role within a vet’s practice, for those who are looking to embark on a rewarding and caring career.

Katie Curtis-Hays, a former student at the college, came to highlight her love for animals in her role as animal keeper and record keeper at White Post Farm. Katie spoke about her journey from being a zoology graduate to her role at the Rainworth-based attraction where she works with a variety of species, more recently in the exotic animal section. She gave students advice about target-setting, self-motivation and CV building, to help them with their career aspirations.

Gemma and Ian Measures, manager and deputy manager of Coxmoor House Kennels and Cattery helped learners to understand the many tasks involved in attending to animals in their care. They spoke about the business and the roles of staff who help to maintain the excellent service there, as well as how to apply for up-coming jobs as kennel assistants, shift leaders or management staff.

Careers within the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) were discussed during an online Zoom meeting with ex-veterinary nurse Catherine Hahn. Students learnt more about Catherine’s career with the vet charity which was set up for pets in need.

Nottingham-based filmmaker and journalist Sharon Walia was another special guest. Sharon created the documentary ‘Keeper of Pigs’ after being sent by Notts TV to cover a story about a guinea pig sanctuary in Nottinghamshire which was overrun with neglect and unwanted pets.

Sharon’s story went viral on social media and the guinea pig enthusiast then put her experience of the creatures into a documentary. Students learnt more about her story and her mission to inform people of how much work goes into saving animals from cruelty.

Head of department for animal care, hospitality and catering Helen Wilcockson said: “Through the invaluable support of our industry partners, we’re able to provide students with hands-on experience, expert guidance, and industry insights.

“These partnerships equip them with the skills and confidence to excel in their chosen careers, inspiring them to pursue their passions with purpose and determination. We’re deeply grateful for this continued collaboration, which plays a key role in shaping the future of our students."