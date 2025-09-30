Generous donation to Takeover Radio 106.9 at ATTFE College

The family gave a generous donation of £482.50 to the radio station for a particular project that they have in mind in memory of Paul.

This contribution will enable the college to take over and revitalize its campus radio stations Green Room refurbishment project, an area where the learners can meet, reflect and discuss before and whilst on air.

A plaque will be placed in the room to remember Paul, this ensuring a lasting legacy for Paul Richardson, who was a pre-eminent Sutton in Ashfield Rotarian.

The family, accompanied by Geoff Snare, the President of the Sutton Rotary further highlighting the connection to Paul’s Rotary legacy were given a tour of the radio station by Ken Mead, Media Production Lead/Tutor, they saw the radio station during a live broadcast by the students that run the station.

Takeover Radio 106.9FM is a community radio station presented by young people, for the young people of the Ashfield area, in Nottinghamshire. Launched in 2009 and broadcasts across Ashfield and Mansfield on 106.9FM and all around the world online.

They are committed to working with young people, aged 8-17, to give them free training in radio. They broadcast every day from the studio in Sutton with a mixture of music, chat, sports, and local events.

The students who run the station are extremely proud to support local music, get involved with sports and healthy living, and appear at local public events.

Liz Barrett OBE, DL, Principal of ATTFE College said: “Takeover Radio is truly grateful of the donation given to us by Paul’s family in memory of him and will be used in a way that his memory and passion for local radio, the community and the Rotary Club will continue”

Paul’s career was highly recognised, as well as a keen advocate of the community and local radio scene, he was a journalist at the Nottingham Evening Post, and an Editor / Sports Editor with the Nottinghamshire Free Press based in Sutton in Ashfield in the 1970s and early 1980s.

He moved to local radio station Mansfield 103.2, after sending them a letter asking if there were any vacancies, doubting this as it was a role for a younger person. The radio station met him and became a leading figure at the radio station.

Tony Delahunty, Mansfield 103.2’s Managing Director recalls: “We met and I took him on, he provided an incredible advantage throughout working on news and even moved to sales when the radio station was financially challenged. He kept a major part in keeping the radio alive.”

This generous gift will support the growth and development of student media at the college and within Takeover Radio.

