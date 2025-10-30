Generous donation supports Sutton-in-Ashfield Festival of Remembrance

Ashfield Reform, on behalf of Together in Ashfield Community Interest Company (CIC), has generously donated to support this year’s Sutton-in-Ashfield Festival of Remembrance.

The festival will take place this Saturday, November 1, at the St. Mary’s Cenotaph in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire with a gathering from 10:30am for a 11am start.

Together in Ashfield CIC is dedicated to fostering community spirit and supporting local initiatives that benefit the people of Sutton-in-Ashfield.

This donation will help cover essential costs such as traffic management, insurance, and first aid, ensuring the event runs smoothly and safely on Saturday

ATTFE College Principal Liz Barrett OBE and ATTFE Executive Leader Simon Martin MBE, (Centre) with Ashfield Reform Councillor's

The donation was presented to ATTFE College Principal Liz Barrett, OBE, DL and Executive Leader Simon Martin, MBE.

Simon Martin, MBE, Executive Leader at ATTFE College said: "We are very grateful for the extremely generous £2,020 donation from Ashfield's Reform County Councillors to Together in Ashfield CIC towards the costs of the Remembrance Day Parade and Celebration in Sutton-in-Ashfield".

He added: "This is becoming bigger and better every year as a significant civic occasion to remember the sacrifices of military and emergency service personnel on our behalf, and such contributions enable it to develop further as a key community event".