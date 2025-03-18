Funding for bus services in Mansfield and Ashfield to continue

Over the next year, Nottinghamshire County Council will invest £9 million to support bus services across Nottinghamshire, including 26 bus services in Newark and Sherwood which may otherwise have been reduced or withdrawn.

Thanks to the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), the council will continue to allocate significant funds to services like Stagecoach’s 141 Nottingham to Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield service.

The 141 service recently received further financial support from the county council to improve reliability along the route.

Other bus services in Mansfield and Ashfield that benefit from county council funding include:

Cllr Smith and Cllr Clarke at Sutton Bus Station with the 141 bus

16 Mansfield to Clipstone

6 Ladybrook to Bull Farm

7 Mansfield to Oak Tree

11 Mansfield to Meden Vale

532 Seltson to Eastwood

28 Mansfield to Newark

90 Ripley to Mansfield via Oakham Business Park and West Notts College

240 Berry Hill Flyer

417 Sutton town service

528 Bestwood to Selston

1 Mansfield Woodhouse to Alfreton

14 and 15 Mansfield to Kirton/Walesby, via Ollerton

204/217/218/219 Mansfield town services

1/2/3 Jacksdale to Underwood and Selston

101/102/103 Huthwaite to Sutton

Pronto Nottingham to Chesterfield, via Mansfield

The Underwood Shopper

These routes receive either full or joint funding from the council, enhancing their frequency and adjusting routes to better serve local communities.

Councillor Sam Smith, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said:“Nottinghamshire is ranked as the best county area for buses in the country based on current Transport Focus data.

“It is no surprise really that our buses are ranked as the best county area as your county council is committed to making sure that every community has a reliable bus service.

“In Mansfield and Ashfield, we are really proud of our funding for local bus services, and it is important to remember that to do this, we work closely with local bus operators.

“The 141 is an example of a key route which connects a significant amount of communities to employment and education, medical appointments and leisure activities to name a few.

“Our support for other services in the Mansfield and Ashfield area also supports other projects. For example our support for the 90 Sutton to Oakham Business Park service has helped more staff working at the business park to choose the bus as an option when travelling to and from work.

“Our partnership working with trentbarton and Stagecoach has been instrumental in supporting students at West Notts College to travel by bus and this is something we are really proud of as we know that encouraging young people to travel by bus means that they are more likely to continue doing so in the future.”

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:“In Nottinghamshire we have a great reputation for public transport, including a 90% passenger satisfaction rating.

“We spend more than £9 million a year supporting local bus services and this is a significant investment to ensure that Nottinghamshire is well connected by bus.

“Our support for bus services is particularly important because without it we know that many services would be reduced or withdrawn.

“We have worked closely with bus operators for a number of years now as part of our Bus Service Improvement Plan and this won’t change as we know that there is more work to do when it comes to bus service improvements and making sure that every community has access to a reliable and affordable service.”