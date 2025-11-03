From classroom to construction: Mansfield CDC inspires next generation as local student joins project team

CDC construction site

A local student’s journey from a T-Level placement at West Nottinghamshire College to a key role in constructing the Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre highlights the power of strong partnerships in creating career opportunities while building vital NHS healthcare facilities for the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Clapperton began his journey with a placement at the Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) while studying at West Nottinghamshire College (WNC), a key education partner of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Delivered by leading contractor Kier, the CDC is currently under construction on the site of the Mansfield Community Hospital.

Niall’s placement experience gave him valuable insight into how NHS services are delivered and inspired him to pursue a career supporting healthcare in a different, but equally vital, way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mansfield CDC is part of a national NHS initiative to provide faster, easier access to life-saving checks, scans and tests outside of traditional hospital settings.

Image of student

The new facility aims to reduce waiting times, ease pressure on hospital departments, and improve early detection of a wide range of health conditions. Once complete, it will serve thousands of patients from across Mansfield and Ashfield each year.

After completing his course, Niall secured a five-year degree apprenticeship in Construction Management with Kier, the contractor delivering the CDC project. He is now working on the same site where his career journey began.

Dr James Thomas, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: "Niall's story perfectly demonstrates how our partnerships with local colleges and contractors create real opportunities for young people whilst helping us build better healthcare facilities for our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This new diagnostic centre will transform access to testing for thousands of patients across Mansfield and Ashfield, and it's genuinely inspiring to know that local talent like Niall is helping to deliver it."

Niall said: “My T-Level placement with Kier at the Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre showed me how rewarding a career in construction could be. I’m now studying for a five-year degree apprenticeship in Construction Management, combining university learning with hands-on experience on live projects.

"It’s amazing to be working on the same site where my journey began, helping to deliver a facility that will support the NHS for years to come. In the future, I hope to progress within Kier and work towards becoming a fully qualified site manager.”

Now, he’s helping bring the very project he once observed as a student to life, playing a key role in the delivery of facilities that will benefit patients across Mansfield and Ashfield for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Shenton, Regional Director, Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands said: “It is extremely important that we nurture the future workers of the construction industry, and this is something Kier is completely committed to. Placements provide meaningful opportunities which allow the next generation of construction professionals to gain first-hand experience, learn from our brilliant teams and begin their careers.”

“We are delighted to be working with the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Foundation Trust to create a modern Community Diagnostics Centre that will benefit the community for decades to come. Using our expertise in creating modern healthcare facilities, we look forward to delivering this centre which will make the testing process more efficient for patients and staff alike".

The Mansfield CDC project is one of several major developments being led by Sherwood Forest Hospitals to improve access to healthcare across the region. Niall’s story is a powerful example of how early work experience, supported through strong local partnerships, can open up life-changing opportunities and inspire careers across the wider healthcare system.