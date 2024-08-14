From bras to celebrations - Warsop Innerwheel ladies do it all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On May 8, Warsop members joined other Innerwheel members from around the world for a convention, which included a celebration of 100 years of the Innerwheel, which was founded in Manchester in 1924.

The last evening was a 1920’s gala, and everyone donned 1920’s outfits for the fun and friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later in the month, 5 members braved the camera in their bras to highlight the charity they are supporting by collecting donated bras.

Did someone say Bra's!

The charity Janice Rose Lingerie in Gambia was very thankful for the donation of over 700 bras. The bras will be given to vulnerable girls and women to prevent them being raped.

In June, President Sharlotte handed over cheques to her chosen charities, £1650 went to The Oaklands, and £850 went to both Vibrant Warsop and The Warsop Sporting Trust. All of the charities work with local people to enhance their lives.

The last event of President Sharlotte’s year, was an afternoon tea and quiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a few rust cogs working when the teams were searching for answers and a lot of laughter too. The winning team received a trophy and accepted it with cheers and laughter.

A big cheer!

President Sharlotte and members met at Warsop’s St Peter and St Paul’s Church to plant 4 rose bushes to celebrate 100 years of Inner wheel. The roses are called Margarete Golding and honour the founder of Innerwheel.

July saw President Jean taking on the leading role. Her first assignment was to host the tea and cake marquee at the Warsop carnival.

A wonderful day for friendship and teamwork saw the ladies running out of cups to serve the tea!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past president Sharlotte then handed over the rains and chain of office formally to President Jean who is looking forwards to a wonderful year of friendship and fun.

Her chosen charity is The British Heart Foundation, and she has some wonderful events planned to help raise funds for this worthy charity.

The last event in July was a presentation of a garden bench to The Oaklands which was appreciated by both residents and staff.

In July, the club was visited by the new district chairman, who happily inducted 2 new members and welcomed back a past member. She also handed out long service certificates to 6 members, 3 of whom are founder members and have been a part of the club for over 52 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is looking forward to their Christmas Fair, which is open to all, and will be held at the John Fretwell Centre on 21st November between 10am and 1pm.

Cost of entry is £3.50 which includes a cup of tea and a cake. Why not join us for some Christmas shopping and fun.

If you would like more information about The Innerwheel club of Warsop please feel free to contact past president Sharlotte by email at [email protected] or by joining us for a carvery meal (£11.50) at The Hostess restaurant on the First Wednesday of the month at 7pm.

You will be made very welcome.