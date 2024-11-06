Free Trees scheme is back for residents in Eastwood, Kimberley and across Broxtowe

Broxtowe Council’s Free Trees initiative is returning with a slightly different offer for 2024.

The well-received programme will offer both trees and plants to Broxtowe residents as the council’s successful giveaway returns for its sixth year.

Broxtowe residents can apply for one of 300 apple or pear trees or one of 200 raspberry or loganberry plants to grow in their own gardens.

These species have been selected as they are beneficial to local wildlife, great for pollinators and provide some delicious fruit.

The edible fruit plants are suitable for those residents with smaller outside space and can be grown in pots.

To register your interest, sign up to Green Rewards for free at notts.greenrewards.co.uk and complete the online application form at broxtowe.gov.uk/freetrees – please carefully type in the same email you use for your Green Rewards account when you complete your application.

Only applicants who complete the application form and who are signed up to Green Rewards will qualify for a free tree.

Green Rewards is a free platform which can be accessed via app or desktop.

Users can accumulate points for recording sustainable actions and these points can be exchanged for vouchers and prizes.

Find out more at the Green Rewards webpage at broxtowe.gov.uk/for-you/climate-change/green-rewards/.

Coun Helen Skinner (Lab), portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Since our Free Trees scheme began in 2019, 4,650 trees have been given away for residents to plant at home.

"With these trees, the council has planted more than 134,000 trees since the start of the tree planting programme in 2008 which is more than one for every resident in the borough.

“Our free trees initiative provides support for our community to engage with the issue of climate change, and we’re proud to expand this scheme to include smaller plants so that those that may not have room for a big tree can get involved.

"Taking part in the Free Trees and Green Rewards schemes helps us all to make small changes which collectively make a big difference.

"Trees are invaluable to our planet and the regulation of the ecosystem as they store carbon and release oxygen.

During its lifetime a tree will absorb around 1 tonne of carbon – that’s equal to flying from East Midlands Airport to New York in economy class one way.

“This is the sixth year that the council has run the scheme, which is part of its Climate Change and Green Futures Strategy and is one of many initiatives that help to tackle climate change.”

Residents who have previously received a free tree from the council are kindly asked not to apply again, to allow other residents the chance to get a free tree.