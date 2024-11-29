Foster families enjoy night of magic and laughter at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Oh no they didn’t, oh yes, they did! Fostering families were treated to an unforgettable evening at the Mansfield Theatre during the opening weekend of Aladdin. The laughter and joy shared by carers and children alike highlighted the magic of pantomime—a great British tradition.

In Nottinghamshire alone, there are over 950 children who may need foster care at any given time, including many from Mansfield. To address this need local authorities from Nottinghamshire, Nottingham City, Derbyshire, and Derby City councils have joined forces to create the Foster for East Midlands recruitment hub. This collaboration aims to ensure children can remain within their communities, cared for by local families with the full support of their councils.

The dazzling production featured breathtaking stage scenery and costumes, toe-tapping songs, and side-splitting humour brought to life by a mesmerising cast. Headliner James Mackenzie played the baddy Abanazar, who you may also know from his TV role as Raven, the multi BAFTA award winning CBBC series of the same name. The beloved Widow Twankey with her fabulous costume changes and witty humour was portrayed by panto favourite Ben Harlow, with comedian Adam Moss taking the hilarious, outstanding role of Wishee Washee. Aladdin was played by Paolo Micallef, accompanied by his enchanting Princess Jasmine, Mairi Ikegami.

For some foster children, this was their first-ever pantomime—a magical experience many might take for granted. The foster team extended heartfelt thanks to Mansfield Palace Theatre for recognising the importance of creating moments of joy and laughter for every child.

Adam Moss as Wishee Washee

Excited foster children’s comments included:

“I loved it, it was so funny, especially Wishee Washee”

“Big thumbs up, I loved the princess, she was so beautiful.”

This evening wasn’t just about having fun—it also showed how important it is to help children in care. The Foster for East Midlands initiative is asking local people to come forward and help. By becoming a foster carer, you could give children the chance to be part of a loving home and enjoy experiences they might never have had before.

Foster carers Emma and David enjoyed seeing the panto with their fostered children

Following the brilliant Aladdin performance Sandra, a local foster carer attending with her foster family said:

“Christmas can be a challenging time for children in care, so coming to the panto has been a wonderful distraction. Our family has been looking forward to this event, and we’ve had an amazing time together. A huge thank you to Mansfield Palace Theatre for making this experience possible.”

Foster carers Emma and David, shared:

"Wow, it’s been amazing for our family to come together and enjoy the panto. We’ve had such a great laugh”.

Panto magic for Notts foster families

Sian Booth, Cultural Services Manager for Mansfield District Council said:

"We were really thrilled to welcome Foster East Midlands. As a care experienced person and an advocate for children in care myself, I am so aware of how special moments like Christmas and time with loved ones are even more important. We wish them all a happy festive period."

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“We can never thank our foster carers enough for the important role they play in the lives of local children. Events like this are just one of the ways we can show our huge appreciation – alongside a year-round package of benefits and discounts, training, social events and support.

Panto stars with the Foster For East Midlands banner

“Christmas can be an especially difficult time for children in foster care, so giving them and their foster families an opportunity to make memories and build their lasting connection is so special. Thank you to Mansfield Palace Theatre for organising this special event.”

Cllr Paul Hezelgrave, Lead Council’s Cabinet Member for Foster East Midlands said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Mansfield Theatre for offering this wonderful opportunity to our fostering families. Experiences like this help create special memories for both carers and children, reminding us of the joy and connection that fostering can bring. It’s a fantastic example of how communities can come together to support foster families and celebrate the magic of family life.”

To learn more about fostering with your local council and keeping children in their communities, visit fosterforeastmidlands.org.uk, call 03033 132 950, or email [email protected].

Join us to help transform lives and support children in your community.