Former Portland Square sundial helps fund vital services at Ashfield Hospice

Ashfield District Council and partners donate to John Eastwood Hospice

Funds from the sale of the Portland Square sundial have been donated to John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £1,250 has been donated by Ashfield District Council and its contractors, helping to fund the hospice’s crucial end of life care and bereavement services.

The donation came from the sale of scrap materials from the recently removed sundial, as well as donations from local contractors Lindum Group, Melfort and Selmec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Eastwood Hospice is used as both an end-of-life service and a bereavement support tool for those living on their own.

Ashfield District Council and partners donate to John Eastwood Hospice

The hospice is located just 1.2 miles away from Portland Square and was chosen as a way to give back to the local community.

The donation will help towards the annual costing of the hospice which is over £750,000.

Councillor Tom Hollis, Deputy Leader of Ashfield District Council, oversaw the donation process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He praised the contribution: “The removal of the sundial has allowed us to give something back to the community in a meaningful way. By donating funds made from its removal, we have been able to support John Eastwood Hospice with money that may not have been available before.

“This donation will help towards supporting the hospice and its crucial work.

“It also highlights our commitment to community spirit and sustainability, and is an expression of gratitude and appreciation for the significant work that the hospice does.”

John Eastwood Hospice started providing palliative care in 1991. This year it launched its 1991 club, a scheme looking for 1991 members to donate only £1 a week to the hospice. This can collectively raise around £130000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new-look Portland Square will feature two raised lawns with inbuilt seating and 8 new semi-mature trees to bring greenery back into the urban setting.

Alongside the planters will be new street lighting, a new level paving and more room outside businesses for outdoor seating. State of the art CCTV cameras will also be fitted.

Work is expected to be completed later this year.

The plans for Portland Square form part of the Council’s £62.6 million Towns Deal which is funding 16 transformational projects across the District.