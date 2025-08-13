Nottingham-based charity Footprints Conductive Education Centre is celebrating the completion of phase one of a major renovation project of its new HQ at the former Highbank Community centre in Clifton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashby-based workplace consultancy Blueprint Interiors has been instrumental in enabling the charity to relocate, by project managing and sourcing donated materials for the transformation of a long-time vacant building into a fully accessible centre for children and families living with disabilities.

Previously operating from a site within a Sneinton school which closed, Footprints had already planned to relocate to a new location, with larger and more accessible facilities. Thanks to significant fundraising efforts and the support of more than 150 volunteers and a raft of generous partners, the charity has started to transform the property into an accessible and inspiring new space that will serve more children and families than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as stripping out the spaces and creating a new lay out, phase one of the project has delivered vital facilities including dedicated session rooms for Conductive Education, a sensory room, an accessible children’s toilet training room, and new areas for speech and communication sessions and family support, creating an accessible hub for children with mobility and communication difficulties, and their families.

Footprints operational from new Clifton base following the completion of phase one works led by Blueprint Interiors

John Tansur, commercial director at Blueprint Interiors, said: “We’ve seen first-hand the life-changing work Footprints delivers for children and families, and while this isn’t a fit out project which Blueprint is known for, the charity is close to our hearts and it was essential to make this dysfunctional building functional.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to play a role in creating a home where their services can grow and thrive. Completing phase one means the charity can operate in a modern and safe environment and we look ahead to the further phases to enable the charity to support more families.”

This is more than just a building, it’s a platform for transformation, and we’re proud to be on the journey with them. The successful delivery of the project wouldn’t have been possible without Gemma Ryder’s commitment from our team who now supports Footprints as a Champion Ambassador.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blueprint Interiors has provided pro bono project and programme management, donated and sourced materials, and supported the design and planning process for internal and external signage.

Footprints operational from new Clifton base following the completion of phase one works led by Blueprint Interiors

The business continues to assist the charity as it now turns its attention to phase two of the transformation, which will bring a much in-demand wellbeing coffee bar - that will serve as both a supportive and positive space for families and a social hub for the local community, as well as a large community hall.

Stephen Frew, Business and Charity Manager at Footprints, said: “The move represents a monumental milestone for us. The highlight so far has to be welcoming our families into our new home as this is the first time in our 23-year history that we’ve had a space we can truly call our own. The space allows us to increase the number of families we support from around 70 to over 300. It’s accessible, welcoming, and designed entirely around the needs of our children and families.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we’ve received, particularly from Blueprint Interiors who have enabled us to move into our new charity home, and the many organisations and volunteers who’ve helped us. But our journey isn’t over. Phase two is just as important, and we’re calling on the community and businesses to help us finish the project and our new site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,800 volunteer hours have already been contributed to the project. Apprentices from Nottingham City Homes also played a vital role, bringing skills in joinery, plastering, plumbing and electrics to help get phase 1 over the line.

Businesses who have also played a key role in supporting this project include; John Pye – logistics and delivery support, donation of electrical goods and volunteering, Gleeds – project management support and flooring donations, Alert Electrical – donation of full lighting scheme, Galaxy Insulation/ OWA Ceiling – donation of ceiling grid and ceiling tiles for full scheme, Knowles Electrical – heavily reduced electrical package, TPS Visual Communications – supply and installation of signage and branding, Chord Consult – air management consultation, Millward Consulting – structural calculations, and Crown Paints for donation of paint supplies.

Phase 2, which the charity hopes to complete by autumn 2025, will include joinery and fit-out work for the wellbeing coffee bar, installation of catering equipment, and furnishing of the community space. The charity is currently seeking support in the form of materials, products, services, and financial donations.