Football pitches and new pavilion heading to Kingsway Park

Stunning new sports facilities are set to transform an Ashfield park thanks to a seven figure investment.

Ashfield District Council has revealed plans to improve Kingsway Park, Kirkby, thanks to funding of more than £2 million.

Work will include demolishing part of the current pavilion building and creating brand new facilities and changing areas for the sports clubs using the park. Temporary changing rooms will be available while the work is being carried out.

The current café will be kept but will become a separate building from the pavilion.

The car park will be expanded to create 57 new parking spaces and five new football pitches will be developed with the support of the Football Foundation. The current derelict bowls green building will be removed and replaced.

Work is due to start at the park in this Summer and will mean areas will be closed off to allow it to be carried out safely.

This project has been funded through the Towns Fund, the Football Foundation, Section 106 grants and Green Ashfield.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “We are lucky in Ashfield to have so many wonderful parks and open spaces and we are committed to keeping these facilities up to date for our residents.

“These are well used buildings and this work needs to be carried out. We know that our clubs will greatly benefit from a brand new pavilion and the new pitches and it will ensure future generations of young athletes will be able to benefit from them.

“We have also heard your calls for more parking spaces as we know it gets very busy, particularly on match days, and these plans include a brand new car park.

“We know that having work being carried out on the park will be an inconvenience but we are asking residents to bear with us so we can get these much-needed improvements completed.”

The work is due to be completed in Spring 2026. It will take a year after the seeds have been planted on the new football pitches before they are available for matches.