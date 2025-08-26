Flag-raising ceremony celebrates fifth Nottinghamshire Day

The administration at Nottinghamshire County Council hold aloft the Nottinghamshire flag with Robin Hood and Lady Marian.

A special flag-raising event has taken place at County Hall as part of this year's Nottinghamshire Day celebrations.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Madam Chairman, Councillor Jan Goold, raised the county’s distinctive green, red, and white Robin Hood flag during the symbolic ceremony on the banks of the River Trent.

She was joined by a host of dignitaries including Nottinghamshire Deputy Lieutenant Trevor Fletcher, county councillors and representatives from the county’s district and borough councils.

Legendary Nottinghamshire outlaw, Robin Hood, and his heroine, Lady Marian, also attended the event.

Nottinghamshire Day, which is celebrated on 25 August, was launched in 2021 to celebrate our historic county’s unique identity, rich heritage and local traditions as well as everything it has to offer.

Cllr Goold said: “It was a privilege and honour to host the flag-raising ceremony at County Hall as part of our celebrations to mark the fifth Nottinghamshire Day.

“It was a proud moment, and I was delighted so many people who serve our county with such distinction were able to join me for the symbolic occasion.”

Council Leader, Cllr Mick Barton, said Nottinghamshire Day had become a highlight of the calendar.

He said: “Nottinghamshire Day provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our county and encourage people to discover our fantastic countryside, visit our local businesses and explore all our attractions.

“It is a date which now sees us come together to celebrate everything that is great about Nottinghamshire and I hope it will continue to grow over future years.”