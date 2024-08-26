Flag-raising ceremony and poetry competition kickstart fourth Nottinghamshire Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special flag-raising ceremony attended by dignitaries from across the county took place on the banks of the River Trent today to commemorate the fourth Nottinghamshire Day.

Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman, Councillor Richard Butler, led the celebrations by raising the county’s distinctive green, red, and white Robin Hood flag in the grounds of County Hall.

Representatives from the county’s district and borough councils – as well as Nottingham City Council, plus other local organisations – were also in attendance at today’s showpiece event.

Cllr Butler said: “I was extremely honoured and proud to launch this year’s Nottinghamshire Day celebrations by raising the county flag at today’s special ceremony.

The Nottinghamshire flag is held aloft at the flag-raising ceremony at County Hall on Friday.

“Since its launch, Nottinghamshire Day has presented us with a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and showcase our county and all it has to offer, be it our fascinating heritage and world-famous legends, well-loved tourism sites, market towns and nightlife or internationally renowned sports grounds and teams.

“Nottinghamshire has many wonderful things to celebrate in its past, present, and future, so it was fantastic for so many of us to come together today.

“We are rightly proud of our heritage and Nottinghamshire Day is another milestone in our county’s rich history.”

Nottinghamshire Day was launched in 2021 and celebrates our historic county’s unique identity, rich heritage and local traditions.

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Councillor Richard Butler, after raising the flag.

It took place on August 25 as this date marks the anniversary of the start of the English Civil War, an event triggered by Charles I raising the royal standard at Nottingham Castle in 1642.

Friday also saw the launch of a special Nottinghamshire Day poetry competition.

It will run until Friday, August 30 and the county council wants creative young people to follow in Nottinghamshire's literary legends' footsteps and pen their own original poem celebrating our great county.

Budding poets will be able to able get a helping hand by visiting drop-in poetry workshops at the free-to-attend Nottinghamshire Day celebrations at Sherwood Forest Country Park, from 10am to 4pm, on Sunday (25 August).

Social media channels will also revel in everything Nottinghamshire-related throughout the day, using the hashtag #NottsDay with businesses, well-known institutions, tourist attractions and iconic sporting clubs all getting involved.

County council Leader, Councillor Ben Bradley, said he was delighted Nottinghamshire Day was an established date on the calendar and encouraged people to embrace the special occasion.

He said: “Nottinghamshire Day has truly blossomed in such a short time and has given us a fantastic opportunity to showcase our talent, businesses and attractions, as well as really show off what makes our home so special.

“It’s not only become a firm favourite with people who live in our wonderful county, but also for those who come to visit here from elsewhere who see for themselves why Nottinghamshire has so much to offer as a destination.

“It would also be great if we could once again get #NottsDay trending across social media on the day by sharing your favourite things about living, working, and exploring in Nottinghamshire.

“It’s fair to say, we have plenty to showcase.”

For more information about Nottinghamshire Day and how you can get involved, go to www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottsday