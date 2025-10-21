Five years on: Homebuilder reflects on community impact at Nottinghamshire development

Fernwood, near Newark, has seen significant change over the past five years as David Wilson Homes’ Fernwood Village development has taken shape – and the homebuilder is marking the milestone by reflecting on the difference it has made in the local community.

Since its official launch in 2019, the site on Phoenix Lane has welcomed new residents to a growing neighbourhood of 481 homes, with a current mix of three, four, and five bedroom properties starting from £182,500.

Bricks and mortar are only part of the story. Over the years, the developer and its site team have been a regular presence in local schools and community events.

In October 2020, construction workers swapped their standard uniforms for pink PPE in support of Wear it Pink, raising awareness for Breast Cancer Research. That same year, pupils at Chuter Ede Primary School received hi-vis kit bags for Road Safety Week, held in November.

Environmental credentials were celebrated in 2021 when the RSPB recognised Fernwood Village’s show homes – awarding Silver accreditations to the four-bedroom Holden and five-bedroom Henley designs, and Bronze to the three-bedroom Kennett. That year also saw Chuter Ede Primary School receive a £500 donation to enhance its outdoor grounds, alongside further hi-vis vest donations for Walk to School Month in October – a tradition that continued in 2022 and 2025.

Recognition has also come from within the industry. In 2022, site manager John Brebner was honoured with an NHBC Seal of Excellence award for his work at the development, placing him among the UK’s best in his field. A donation of 35 educational books was also made to John Hunt Academy, written by graduates of David Wilson Homes’ ASPIRE Programme.

In 2023, Site Manager Dane McMurtry visited Chuter Ede Primary School and provided a presentation to get its Foundation pupils thinking about careers in housebuilding and general site safety.

Most recently, in March 2025, World Book Day celebrations brought stories to life for pupils at Chuter Ede Primary School in Balderton, thanks to a special storytelling session organised by the developer.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: "Over the years, Fernwood Village has grown into a thriving part of Newark, and we’re proud to have played a role in that transformation.

“Our work here has been about more than building quality homes – it’s been about creating connections, supporting schools, and giving back to the community. We’re excited to continue that journey as the development moves forward."