First Art secures £1m to continue working with communities across North Notts and North Derbyshire

First Art has been awarded £1million as part of Arts Council England’s largest ever Creative People and Places (CPP) Portfolio, which sees £42 million invested in 45 programmes from 2026–29, to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas across England where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.

First Art, a registered arts charity, leads the First Art CPP programme in partnership with Active Partners Trust, Bolsover CVS, Creswell Heritage Trust, and Junction Arts, and works with communities across Ashfield, Mansfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.

CPPs bring together community, grassroots and cultural organisations as partners to take the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in creative and cultural activities, empowering local people to pursue the art they want, where they live.

This latest award will enable the programme to continue delivering its ambitious programme with a wide range of communities across the four districts.

The Full Shebang Festival in Mansfield is a free one-day event produced and presented by First Art.

Over the last ten years, First Art has worked with local communities to realise arts and cultural ambitions for their area. This includes The Full Shebang Festival in Mansfield, Light Night Ashfield, the Clay Cross Games, Out & About Clubs, the Mansfield railway mural, and Shirebrook Get Togethers to name but a few.

Amy Bere, Chair of the First Art consortium and Director of Culture at Nottingham Trent University said: “On behalf of the First Art Consortium, we are delighted by this funding success from Arts Council England.

"The First Art CPP programme has a decade-long track record of empowering those in north Nottinghamshire and north Derbyshire to shape arts and creativity in their communities, and this new funding will enable more people to engage in activity that will positivity impact their lives.

“We look forward to continuing to work with communities to ensure more people have a chance to access transformative artistic experiences in the places they live, strengthening social connections, wellbeing and local pride across our region.”

Light Night Ashfield, produced by First Art, attracted 1000's of people, bringing different parts of the community together.

Tony Trafford, Chair of the First Art charity, said: “This news is a giant vote of confidence in the work we do in our communities. First Art is known throughout the area as a resource that brings the chance to appreciate and take part in the arts. This funding means that we’ll be able to continue to develop our programmes over the next three years and beyond.”

This funding is made possible thanks to National Lottery players. Every National Lottery ticket purchased generates money for good causes and enables people in villages, towns, and cities up and down the country to get access to cultural experiences where they live.