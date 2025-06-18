Finalists in the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards

During Learning Disability Week (16-22 June), Nottinghamshire Healthcare is proud to be celebrating colleagues being named as finalists in three categories of The National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence in the support for autistic people and those with learning disabilities, and aim to pay tribute to those individuals or organisations who excel in providing quality care.

Aintree Ward at Rampton Hospital has been named as a finalist in ‘The Employer Award and Sarah Foster, Neurodiverse Lead Practitioner on Aintree Ward has been named as a finalist in ‘The Great Autism Practice Award.’ Lyndsey Clare, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Nurse, HMP Ranby, has been shortlisted in ‘The Learning Disability Nurse Award.’

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We’re really proud of our colleagues on being shortlisted in these national awards. They all work with such compassion and are real advocates for our patients with learning disabilities and autism. They ensure reasonable adjustments are made so they have the care that is right for them, which gives them the best possible patient experience. Wishing them all the best of luck for the next stage.”

Aintree Ward Rampton

The Aintree Ward team has been shortlisted following fantastic feedback from a patient’s family, who said: “Aintree Ward is the only autism specific ward in a high secure hospital in the UK. All of the patients on the ward have autism and have experienced traumas in their lives. For many of them, Aintree is the best place they have ever lived – where they are treated with dignity and respect, and cared for with compassion and kindness.

“The environment has been made as autism friendly as possible within the constraints of a high secure setting and reasonable adjustments are made to accommodate individual needs, such as sensory chairs. Patients are encouraged and supported by staff to engage in a wide range of activities off the ward – including award ceremonies on the ward, where patients can show off their talents.

“My experience is of staff always doing their best to make family welcome and engaged with the treatment of their loved ones.”

Nicola Shinn, Ward Manager on Aintree Ward said: “The Aintree Team have done some amazing work with this patient and I am thrilled that we have been able to support this patient to move straight into the community and work closely with his family to make this a success. The team continue to do brilliant work with other patients to achieve similar goals, so I am grateful the team has been recognised for the hard work they do! It’s very well deserved!”

The National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards logo

Sarah Foster, is the lead neurodiverse nurse practitioner on the ward, working within the National High Secure Learning Disability Service at Rampton Hospital on the autism ward. She has worked within Rampton Hospital for over 20 years and in that time she has dedicated her entire career to supporting people with learning disabilities and/or autism. She has driven change throughout the years, advocated for her patients tirelessly, promoted reasonable adjustments, understanding, awareness and acceptance.

Sarah, through her dedication to patients in her care has made the amazing achievement this year of successfully stepping down patients from high secure care, straight into the community. This is previously unheard of but in line with national targets. This has had a hugely positive effect on their quality of life moving forwards.

Sarah throughout her career has given priority to patient’s families and she is a key part of the patient maintaining contact with their families whilst they have been in hospital. She is caring, kind, compassionate and it shows through the patient relationships but also through the strong family links she has created.

A parent commented on Sarah’s care: “Our son is autistic and has a learning disability. As a child he was traumatised by mistreatment in schools, and as an adult he was further traumatised by his mistreatment in hospitals. He had become a shell of his former self and the world terrified him.He had been made to feel worthless and unlikeable, and had retreated into a fantasy world in order to cope. Sarah was key to turning this appalling situation around. She was instrumental in changing his world from a nightmare to one that is worth living. Sarah’s compassion and empathy is boundless. Our son’s face lights up when she comes into the room.”

Lyndsey supports people in prison who are suspected or confirmed to have autism, ADHD and/or learning disabilities. She also diagnoses these conditions. Part of her role is to advocate for people with autism/learning disabilities to ensure they do not face any health inequalities and are supported to identify their own strengths and needs, making plans for their future.

The winners will be announced on 4 July 2025.