Final tally shows bumper crowds and competitors at this year's Nottinghamshire County Show

Farmers and families came together in record numbers to make this year’s Nottinghamshire County Show one of the best-attended events in recent memory, according to figures released by the organisers.

The Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, which hosted the event at Newark Showground on May 10, reported that 16,500 people attended the show – a seven percent increase on last year’s turnout.

Figures also show a third of attendees were first-time visitors, with families making up the majority of the crowd, drawn by the good weather, the opportunity to see animals up close, and a chance to learn more about the countryside.

There was also renewed interest from farmers and the agricultural community, with an increase in entries across the livestock competitions including the pig section, where the number of entries rose by 18%.

Elsewhere, the popular Make, Bake and Grow section experienced a remarkable 50% increase in entries, as amateur bakers, gardeners, and artists competed for prizes in categories ranging from best-decorated cake to best vegetables and finest clutch of eggs.

The Society itself also benefitted from the show’s success, with a 12% increase in membership, thanks to a surge in sign-ups throughout the day.

This year marked the fourth time the event has been held as a one-day show, following the decision in 2022 to move away from its traditional two-day format.

The show featured a packed programme of entertainment, including a motorcycle stunt show, a lawnmower race by the Notts Young Farmers Clubs, live music, food and drink, a VE Day parade, and a spectacular RAF Spitfire flypast.

Families were well catered for, with plenty of children’s activities on offer, from cookery workshops to opportunities to meet donkeys and alpacas and play traditional countryside games.

Des Allen, chairman of the Nottinghamshire County Show, said: “Bringing families and farmers together while providing a great day out is the key aim of the show, and with numbers up across the board, it’s safe to say we achieved that this year.

“But these figures also show there’s more to it than just attendance. The rise in competitor numbers and the boost in membership suggest the farming community is truly embracing the Society’s mission to promote agriculture.

“For that reason, we were especially pleased to see a full house for our breakfast event, which I’m sure everyone found both useful and an uplifting start to the day.”

This year’s show also hosted the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s Young Shepherd of the Year Grand Final, which was won by Miles Northmore, showing a Ryeland.

Meanwhile, there was more good news for younger participants in the Sheep Supreme Championship, where 26-year-old Ollerton breeder George Hoggard claimed the top prize for the third consecutive year.

To learn more or become a member of the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, visit www.newarkandnotts.com.