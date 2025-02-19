Final phase of improvements to start in Shirebrook’s market place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final phase of Bolsover District Council’s investment in Shirebrook Market Place is set to start over the coming days.

Following on from the improvements to the public environment for bus passengers in Shirebrook, the final phase of the Shirebrook Market Place: REimagined project will see the wider public realm works recommence. It will also involve the erection of the new Events Hub building utilising external funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Government awarded Regeneration Fund.

During February and March, a series of preparatory works will take place within the Market Place as the transformation of the public realm recommences.

Beyond the remaining design work this will see adjustments to the electricity supply and the felling of trees along Victoria Street and Station Road, as the Council prepares for the latest improvements to be implemented.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Jane Yates, said “We know that our town centres are the hearts of our local communities and that as a result the health and condition of our town centres is really important. It is for this reason that the Council has been committed to enhancing our town centres for many years - investing in the preparation of improvement plans and seeking external funding to help us deliver them.

“It is always challenging to bring together sufficient funding for this kind of project but through our determination to deliver improvements for our communities we have convinced the new Labour Government to invest in Shirebrook through their Regeneration Fund.”

Shirebrook market will continue during February and March as normal but with certain areas out of action to preserve public safety while they are being worked on.

From April, the Market Place will become a working site and for public safety reasons the whole area will be cordoned off and become unavailable. During this period alternative public toilets will be put in place prior to the existing public toilet block being no longer available.

However, Shirebrook Town Council wish to keep the Market within the Market Place area to support the market traders and keep footfall in the town centre and the Council are supporting this desire and are actively pursuing temporary road closures along Victoria Street, Station Road and Market Place on market days as is the case elsewhere in Derbyshire.

However, bus services from Market Street will be unaffected. The temporary road closures will be formally advertised but as part of this local businesses will also be notified to enable them to plan accordingly to minimise disruption for their staff and customers.

The works are expected to run from April to September 2025 and will see the introduction of the Events Hub building, new lighting, the new trees and biodiversity features, new street furniture and bollards around the edge of the Market Place, new cycle stands as well as the completion of the resurfacing of the Market Place.

Councillor Yates added, “We acknowledge that the improvement works will cause disruption while they are taking place and that to a large degree this cannot be helped. But we are working with Shirebrook Town Council to minimise the disruption and support the market traders and local businesses during the works.

“Overall, this positive investment will allow us and Shirebrook Town Council to bring more events to the town centre to increase the number of visitors and to promote local shopping, which will in turn see our local businesses benefit and strengthen the local community.”