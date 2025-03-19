Fancy becoming an on-call fire-fighter in Blidworth?

If you live or work within 5/6 minutes of Blidworth Fire Station on Mansfield Road – the station is opening its doors this Saturday morning to see if becoming an on-call firefighter is for you.

Councillors Francis Purdue-Horan and Tina Thompson are encouraging Blidworth and Rainworth residents to attend the open day and consider becoming an on-call firefighter. Blidworth Fire Station, on Mansfield Road, Blidworth will be opening its doors this Saturday, March 22, from 9.30am – 12.30pm.

Councillors Purdue-Horan and Thompson visited the station this week to meet with fire fighters and staff. They called to give their support to the ongoing recruitment campaign at the station for on-call fire fighters.

Councillor Purdue-Horan said: “We were delighted to visit our vital fire station on Mansfield Road to meet the team, discuss our recruitment campaign and see their facilities. We fully back their recruitment campaign.

"We hope the people across our communities of both Blidworth and Rainworth will consider joining as an on-call fire fighter. Becoming an on-call firefighter is a really rewarding way to serve your community, gain valuable skills, and potentially earn extra income while fitting it around your existing commitments. I hope as many people possible attend to explore this opportunity.”

Blidworth Fire Station is looking for potential new recruits who are interested in joining the station. The opportunity is available to anyone who lives or works within 5 or 6 mins of the station and are available to respond to emergencies when needed.

The team will be available on Saturday to tell you all about what they do and what training you can expect. During your visit, the team will show you the equipment, fire engine, their gym and explain how they respond to emergencies. Full details of how to apply for this year’s process will be given. No children please as this is for recruitment only.

Councillor Thompson, District Councillor for Blidworth and Rainworth South, said: “Blidworth Fire Station is a critical part of Nottinghamshire’s Fire infrastructure and we were pleased to visit them.

"Councillor Purdue-Horan and I have been fighting to ensure there are more on-call firefighters to serve this station – so we’re delighted that fire bosses have listened to us and opened recruitment. As Independent Councillors, we continue to fight to ensure the safety of local residents across Blidworth, Rainworth and the wider community.”