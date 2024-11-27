Family funeral directors supports local charity with team abseil

By Daniela Loffreda
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:58 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 17:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A family funeral directors has shown its support for a Nottinghamshire charity by taking part in a team abseil, raising funds for its essential work.

Twelve members of the team from A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, including Managing Director Matthew Lymn Rose, braved the heights of Queens Medical Centre to help support Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

The money raised is given to a range of areas across Nottingham’s hospitals. The funds support everyone from babies in the Neonatal Unit and young children at Nottingham Children’s Hospital, to adult patients being treated for cancer, stroke and heart disease, to end of life care at Hayward House palliative care centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total, the team raised £3,000, making them NUH’s top corporate fundraiser.

The A.W. Lymn teamThe A.W. Lymn team
The A.W. Lymn team

Matthew Lymn Rose commented: “As a Nottinghamshire business, we’re always looking for ways to support our local community. We were delighted to be involved in such a wonderful – if not rather daredevil! - event and are pleased to have supported such vital work across the region.

“I’d like to thank our staff who took the time to take part in the abseil, as well as all those who kindly donated to our fundraiser.”

Related topics:NottinghamshireNottingham
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice