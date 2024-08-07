Families celebrate Kirkby Leisure Centre’s second birthday in style

By ADC Corp Comms CorpComms
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
A £15.5 million Ashfield leisure centre has celebrated its second birthday by welcoming families for a party.

Kirkby Leisure Centre hosted the party at the weekend where visitors could make the most of free swimming, roller skating, a bouncy castle, soft play and face painting to mark the milestone.

This was to celebrate two years since the leisure centre, in Hodgkinson Road, first opened in 2022. It is operated by Everyone Active.

Councillor Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing for Ashfield District Council, said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped us celebrate the second birthday of Kirkby Leisure Centre at the weekend and we hope everyone had a fun time.

ADC Chairman Arnie Hankin and Councillor Jamie Bell with the team from Kirkby Leisure CentreADC Chairman Arnie Hankin and Councillor Jamie Bell with the team from Kirkby Leisure Centre
“The leisure centre was a huge project for Ashfield District Council and it was a proud day for everyone when it opened so it is great to be able to celebrate its continued success since.

“The centre is currently used by more than 2,500 members across the district and that number is continuing to grow. New members are always welcome so please get in touch if you would like to find out more.”

Lorenzo Clark, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “Our second birthday party for Kirkby Leisure Centre was a huge success. It was great to see residents from Kirkby and beyond join us to mark this milestone and enjoy the fantastic facilities we have here.”

Kirkby Leisure Centre has a 25-metre, four-lane swimming pool with a moveable floor and splash zone.

It also includes a soft play area, a main hall, an 85-station gym, group fitness studios, a health hub, a cafe, a sauna and steam room, and a sensory room.

Kirkby Leisure Centre was part of the authority’s £22.5 million investment into leisure facilities, which also saw major improvement works to facilities at Sutton’s Lammas Leisure Centre.

