Face painter and pizza keep visitors entertained at Sutton in Ashfield showhomes launch

An event was held to launch the showhomes at two new developments at Sutton in Ashfield in Nottinghamshire at the weekend.

The developments are Bellway’s Ashlands and Ashberry Homes’ Brierley View, which are next to Brierley Forest Park. Ashberry Homes is part of the Bellway Group.

Visitors were able to take a look around the showhomes for the first time on Saturday 26 April. They were treated to pizza from Evelyn’s Bakery and hot drinks and soft drinks from the Boxed Drinks barista van.

There was also a face painting provided by Sophie Cole, The Face Paint Lady on hand for children to enjoy during the event.

• The open-plan kitchen and dining room in the Bowyer showhome is the perfect space for hosting.

Bellway East Midlands Sales Manager Heidi Higgins said: “The launch of the showhomes was a successful event, and our visitors enjoyed the refreshments while touring the properties and finding out all about them and the buying process.

“The showhomes at our Bellway and Ashberry Homes sites in Sutton in Ashfield display a range of styles and our guests were able to examine the properties and get a feel for what they would be like to live in.

“Visitors were able to see the quality of construction and finish, the energy-saving features available such as solar PV panels, and start to think about the layout and features they need for the life they want to live.

“These developments are in a very desirable location being so near to Brierley Forest Park and within easy reach of the M1, so there was plenty of interest on the day.”

• Jane Moffatt serves drinks to Abbie Atkins and Ben Sharrocks at the Bellway and Ashberry Homes showhome launch.

During the event 120 people visited the showhomes.

The showhomes at Ashlands are in Bellway’s Bowyer and Scrivener house styles. Both are four-bedroom detached houses.

At Brierley View, the showhomes are in the Lisianthus and Evelyn home styles. The Lisianthus is a four-bedroom house, while the Evelyn is a three-bedroom home across three floors with the main bedroom on the top floor.

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom detached houses available to reserve at Ashlands, with prices starting from £279,950, while at Brierley View there are two, three and four-bedroom homes from £194,950.