Explorers from local Scout group explore Wales

By Joanne Redman
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 23:25 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:44 BST

The last weekend in May saw seven lucky Explorers from Bilsthorpe 1st Scout group go on a jam-packed and fun filled camp to Wales.

After a long but jolly journey, they arrived in Rhyl where they stretched their legs with a walk along the beach before arriving at camp where they enjoyed a BBQ and a fun night hike.

The following morning, they embarked on their main event – climbing to the summit of Snowdon! Determination and resilience saw them successfully climb up the Pyg Track.

Once at the top, they enjoyed the view before descending via the Miner’s Track. A well earnt roast dinner welcomed them back at camp before they all enjoyed a well-deserved night’s sleep.

Bilsthorpe 1st Explorers at the Summit of Snowdonplaceholder image
Bilsthorpe 1st Explorers at the Summit of Snowdon

On day 3, the explorers took part in adventurous coasteering and abseiling activities in the day, followed by a trip to the cinema to watch Lilo and Stitch in the evening.

A fun packed day at Llandudno swimming pool was had the following day before enjoying a tasty dinner in Wetherspoons.

After packing up camp on the last morning, an exciting final treat lay in store for the as Explorers visited Gwrych Castle, the location of I’m a Celebrity, where they walked in the footsteps of the celebrities and had photographs taken in iconic locations.

The whole group, young adults and leaders alike, had a wonderful experience and made memories that will last a lifetime.

