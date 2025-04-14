Expert tips for a stress-free house move for pets in Nottinghamshire

BG - A dog settling into its new home

As part of National Pet Month in April, Barratt and David Wilson Homes have teamed up with the UK’s leading animal charity, RSPCA, to provide pet owners with advice to make moving home as stress-free as possible for animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “To ensure our customers’ home moving journey is as smooth as possible, we’ve teamed up with the RSPCA to offer some top tips to keep pets happy during the move.”

The RSPCA, which has a branch in Nottinghamshire, is encouraging buyers to plan ahead and minimise the impact on pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominika Jagoda, Companion Animals Expert at the RSPCA, said: “Moving house can be a stressful time for everyone, including pets, as they get used to settling into their new home.

BG - A couple of dogs, Doris and Dudley, in a show home

“Pet owners making a move should plan ahead and take the time to think about the best way to move a pet, in a way which will minimise the stress as much as possible.”

Here are the top five tips for a happy move from Barratt and David Wilson Homes and the RSPCA:

Plan the Journey

Make sure your pets are fit to travel and if in any doubt, contact your vet. If you own an animal that is pregnant or unwell, seek advice from a vet before transporting them. Plan your route to minimise journey time and maintain suitable comfort and environmental conditions. Never leave an animal unattended in a vehicle.

Reduce Stressful Situations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try to keep your pet away from all the commotion of packing, unpacking, moving and cleaning to help reduce their stress.

Ask a Vet about Calming Products

Speak to your vet about artificial pheromone products, for example Feliway for cats and Adaptil for dogs – these may help to make your pet feel more secure and settled in their new home.

Update Your Details

Update your contact details with your pet insurers, vets, microchip and any ID tags. You may need to register with a new vet, depending on how far you are moving.

Love and Affection

Our pets, just like us, need time to settle into their new surroundings, so showing them extra love, attention and most importantly reassurance will help them warm to their new home.

Keep a Routine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When in the new house, try to keep to the same routine with your pets as you had in your previous home.

Dominika said: “Cats, in particular, may find a house move stressful as they can become attached to where they live. At your new house, keep your cat indoors for a minimum of two to three weeks before letting them out.

“This gives them time to get familiar with the new house. When you first let them out, make sure it’s before their mealtime. If they are hungry, you should be able to call them back for their favourite food. Let them go out for short periods to start with and build this up, as this will allow your cat to become more confident.

“It is now a legal requirement for owned cats in England to be microchipped, so make sure your cats are microchipped, and your contact details are up to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also a legal requirement to have your dog microchipped, and it is so important to make sure you update your address details on the microchipping database. This can ensure pets are returned to their owners if they get lost in a new area.

“On moving day, pack all your pet’s things – including food and water bowls, food, bed and toys – into one clearly labelled box so that you can find it easily when you arrive at your new home. Getting out things they know, particularly things with familiar scents will help minimise their stress.”

For more information about developments in the county, visit Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.